Arts council kicks off $175,000 campaign

The Surry Arts Council kicked off its 2022 Fund Drive last week, showing off many of the events the council has planned for the coming year, along with setting its fund drive goal for 2022.

Board members, staff, volunteers, and members of the community gathered at the Andy Griffith Playhouse for the kickoff, admiring a new rack card that was front and center — featuring the 54 2022 summer series concerts. Photos of Surry Arts Council programs were shown on a screen in the Andy Griffith Playhouse lobby for attendees to enjoy.

Brian Royster, president of the Surry Arts Council Board of Directors, reviewed the Surry Arts Council’s successes during the challenges and uncertainties of 2020 and 2021. As many doors closed, the Surry Arts Council figured out ways to open new ones. Venues have all reopened and the priority remains keeping the community safe while keeping everyone engaged with the arts. Royster shared that the Surry Arts Council is excited about what the future holds. He thanked all those who have already made donations.

Will Sheppard, Surry Arts Council held prayer for the meeting, utilizing the prayer as an illustration of how arts connects with the lives of individuals. He emphasized strength, wisdom, and faith along with the need to pray for teachers, leaders – both local and national — and the weak.

Sheppard acknowledged the role of supporters, parents, grandparents, kids, teachers and programmers noting that arts can bring beauty and peace during challenging times. He emphasized the importance of the success of the fund drive to ensure that the arts remain a part of the community. He encouraged members to share the Surry Arts Council story with others.

Nicole Harrison, 2022 fund drive co-chairman and Surry Arts Council board vice president, gave an overview of the past year and the programs that are in progress and upcoming. She noted that the council already has more than $90,000 of its $175,000 raised. She focused on the many upcoming programs that are planned and her hopes for another safe year of arts programming.

Harrison announced that the summer amphitheatre series is scheduled to kick off on April 29 with Legacy Motown Revue. The 54-concert series is the largest ever. She shared that the Arts Alive theme this year is “Reach for the Stars” and that participants will focus on learning constellations and associated mythology while enjoying arts activities.

Arts Alive will once again kick off the Surry Arts Council summer weekly camp series on June 6. Harrison shared that she was a child of the Surry Arts Council participating in dance, Arts Alive, and plays while growing up. She said now, her daughters are participating and she is honored to work with the Surry Arts Council to keep arts programming alive for her children and for our community.

Harrison pointed out that the council’s dance program, led by Shelby Coleman, has more than 100 dancers enrolled who attend weekly classes. They are working in preparation for the May recital. She pointed out that the Andy Griffith Museum continues to thrive and that there were more than 40,000 guests during the first seven months of 2021-2022. Daily guided behind the scenes tours of the Andy Griffith Playhouse have continued to be popular with visitors.

Tyler Matanick, technical director, has started a theater boot camp and he is also teaching voice lessons. Harrison emphasized the quality of life and economic impact of the arts. She noted the fact that many have stated that the in-person programming has been an important for their family’s emotional health during the pandemic. She shared that upcoming programming includes the Arts Ball o Feb. 18 featuring Band of Oz at Cross Creek Country Club. All the proceeds from this event support free cultural arts programs for 25 area schools. She reviewed some of the school programming that has already touched thousands of students.

The Surry Arts Council and Pine State Marketing are presenting “Sirens of the Southeast Tour” that will feature Abby Bryant & The Echoes, and Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast at the Earle Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 24. On Feb. 25, Alice Gerrard, old-time music icon, will host a free showing of the film “You Gave Me A Song” at the Earle at 7 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session and a short set of live music.

The Tommy Jarrell Concert on Saturday, Feb. 26 will be hosted by Lew Bode and will feature the Whitetop Mountain Band. Martha and Emily Spencer, and Chester McMillian will lead old-time workshops in the afternoon and Lew Bode will assist Jim Vipperman with the annual Tommy Jarrell Youth Competition at the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. The Earle is showing first run movies with “Marry Me” starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson running through Sunday, Feb. 20.

High energy drumming and dance workshops will be held in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre beginning on Feb. 19 in association with the African American Historical and Genealogical Society. These will be held monthly through May.

The Surry Arts Council is working with area high schools on the upcoming Film Festival. Student entries will be shown on Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Earle to the filmmakers and friends and family.

Tanya Jones, Surry Arts Council executive director, closed the kick-off by introducing staff and thanking staff, board members, volunteers, and supporters for their hard work and creative solutions to the challenges of the past two years. The Surry Arts Council oversees programs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, the Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, the Andy Griffith Museum, the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, and the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

Membership, giving opportunities, ticket purchases and program information are available online www.surryarts.org or by calling 336-786-7998 or emailing rj@surryarts.org. Movie information can be accessed by calling 336-786-2222. Pledges and contributions may be made online or by mailing checks or pledges directly to the Surry Arts Council, PO Box 141, Mount Airy, NC.