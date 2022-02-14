Book Smarts

“STEAM”ed UP on Mondays at 4 p.m. — Join us for Science stories and simple experiments for grade school ages.Toddler Time for children ages 2-3 Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old Thursday at 9:30 a.m.; preschool story time for ages 4 – 5 Thursday at 11 a.m.

Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.

Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

Acrylics and Watercolors Group – This group was meeting at the Senior Center, but now is meeting at the library every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.

Make It Mondays. Craft class for adults meets the third Monday of each month.

The Community Book Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. Our book this month is The Substitution Order by Martin Clark. Copies are available at the front desk.

It’s Yoga Y’all – Yoga with Ms. Heather will be the third Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

LACE, the Romance Readers Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. This month’s book is The Texas Wager by Jodi Thomas

Classic Movie Monday. February’s Classic Movie selection is My Fair Lady starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrision. The film is based on the play “Pygmalion” by George Bernard Shaw. We have copies available if you’d like to read it before watching it with us on Feb. 28 at 6 pm.

Come by and see some of the changes that are taking place at the library. The Children’s Area has moved and we’ve rearranged the Juvenile Area and the Young Adult Area. We have some new furniture and rugs in the Children’s Area and we have more coming. It’s an exciting time to come to the library.

The YVEDDI Retired Senior Volunteer Program and the Surry County Senior Center are partnering with the Mount Airy Public Library and the IRS to provide free tax preparation at the library. VITA sites provide free income tax preparation for low-to moderate income taxpayers (generally those who make $57,000 and below) who need help filing their returns. The program will run through April 9, operating on Saturdays at the Mount Airy Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at the Surry County Senior Center from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 336-415-4225. Masks are mandatory for this event, for the safety of the volunteers.

Rescheduled Author Visit – join us Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. for a visit with local author Tom Perry. He will be reading from his book, Murder In A Rear View Mirror.

Virtual Author Visit on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. to meet with author Wiley Cash virtually and hear him discuss his new book, When Ghosts Come Home.

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/