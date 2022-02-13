Chamber seeks award nominations

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Excellence in Business Awards, including Business of the Year.

Each year the chamber presents 10 awards to businesses, organizations and individuals in the community. The top award is the Business of the Year. While the awards won’t be given out until March, the deadline to nominate a business or person is Feb. 24.

This year the event will feature something new: The Entrepreneur of the Year Award, for someone who has created a new business from concept to reality.

The list of awards include:

• Business of the Year, a large or small company that checks all the boxes of a great business

• The Business Longevity Award, given to a local business operating in the area for at least 20 years.

•Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award, given to an outstanding community non-profit.

•Outstanding Public Service Award, given to a person in our community who is a great public servant.

• Ambassador of the Year, presented to an outstanding member of the Chamber Ambassador Team.

• Excellence in Tourism Award, given to a business who strongly supports the tourism industry.

• The Administrative Professional of the Year Award, given to that first-class admin in your office.

• Business & Education Partner Award, given to the business who is a champion for education

• Agri-Business of the Year, given to a business in the agricultural industry

• Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

The chamber’s annual awards dinner will be held on Thursday, March 24 at Cross Creek Country Club. The deadline for award nominations is Feb. 24. Nominations are requested from the community and electronic nominations are encouraged. The award nomination link can be found at the chamber’s website www.mtairyncchamber.org.

In addition, the chamber is seeking sponsors for the awards event. For more information on sponsorship, contact Travis Frye at the chamber via email travis@mtairyncchamber.org.