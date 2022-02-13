Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Cody Alan Goins, 29, of Surry County to Chelsea Nicole Taylor, 22, of Stokes County.

– Matthew Tyler Hayes, 21, of Surry County to Margret Adelyne Dalton, 24, of Surry County.

– James John Fahey, 36, of Surry County to Samantha Sechrist Ayers, 38, of Surry County.