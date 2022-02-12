Presentation held to support Satterfield House project

Another step has been taken in efforts to renovate a historic house in Mount Airy located on property that also once contained a unique school.
This involved a special presentation this past week of documents related to the Rosenwald school program of the early 20th century, given its local link, and two books on the subject.
Such a school once existed in the Sandy Level community on a four-acre site at the corner of North Franklin Road and West Virginia Street where the Satterfield House is located. It was the first house deeded to an African-American in Surry County, which occurred in 1892.
Tuesday afternoon’s presentation took place at First Presbyterian Church, where Regina Edwards of a local Historic Properties Task Force gave the Rosenwald-related documents and books to Shelby King, president of the Sandy Level Community Council.
The council owns the Satterfield House property and along with ongoing efforts to transform the existing structure into a thriving community center the former presence of a Rosenwald school there has become a focus of attention.
Rosenwald refers to the thousands of campuses built primarily for the African-American population in the early 20th century through a fund created by Julius Rosenwald. He was a clothier who became part-owner and president of Sears, Roebuck and Company.
The Rosenwald school at Sandy Level long ago faded into history, with a city water facility now occupying that site. But supporters of the project to upgrade the house also want to provide appropriation recognition of the school’s heritage, including possibly having it become part of a tourism trail highlighting education of African-Americans.
Carol Burke, one supporter, said the books donated to the community group will be in a library of the Satterfield House along with others of similar subject matter.
The Historic Properties Task Force has identified funding for the Satterfield House and Rosenwald school property as a goal for this year.
“We are moving forward with that,” Burke said.
This includes plans to apply for funding through an initiative by city government officials, who are inviting local non-profit groups to seek a portion of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds designated for Mount Airy.
Burke says an application for the Satterfield/Rosenwald project will be filed by a March 1 deadline.
The sum sought is in the $200,000 range, she added.
In August, municipal officials were asked by Sandy Level supporters to allocate $200,000 toward a renovation project at the Satterfield site, with a total estimated cost of $307,520, in order for the house to become an events center. No action was taken on that request.
Organizers envision having a commercial kitchen allowing chefs to teach cooking classes and the hosting of fundraisers. Other proposed uses at the house include classroom space for educational programs, GED courses of Surry Community College, hospice workshops and a substation for city and county law enforcement.
This theoretically would allow the completion of an effort launched more than 35 years ago by the Sandy Level Community Council to refurbish the property so it can be used for such functions.
