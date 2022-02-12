Blueberry pruning workshop set

February 12, 2022 John Peters II News 0

DOBSON – For anyone wishing to learn proper way to prune blueberries, there will be a free in-person pruning demonstration with NC State University specialist Bill Clineon Feb. 17.

There will be a demonstration in the morning and one in the afternoon, with attendees able to either one or both sessions.

Registration is required and a registration link can be found at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Surry County Center website. Call the N.C. Cooperative Extension Surry County Center office at 336-401-8025 for more information or help with registering.