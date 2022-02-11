Police reports

February 10, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy resident has become the victim of a crime in which an unknown male suspect rented an apartment that does not belong to him, according to city police reports.

Police learned Monday of the incident targeting James Malachi Smith of Bitting Avenue, located off East Wilson Street, who was scammed into renting the housing unit involved. The case is classified as one in which property was obtained by false pretense, but no loss information was listed.

Records indicate the incident occurred at the Bitting Avenue address and dates to January, being reported this week by Thomas Lee Dickens of Tobaccoville, an employee of Saunders Property Management, LLC.

• A woman classified as homeless, Wendy Ann Burgess, 30, was arrested Monday on a non-support charge and two outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court. The child-support matter was initiated on Nov. 4 in Stokes County, with the arrest orders for two counts of not showing up in court filed on Aug. 12 in Forsyth County.

Burgess was encountered by city officers in the Andy Griffith Playhouse parking lot, with a routine warrant check revealing she was wanted. Burgess was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,100 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court in Dobson on March 16.

• A larceny occurred Saturday at the South Street Sudz laundry establishment on North South Street, where an apparently known suspect stole an undisclosed sum of money from the wallet of Abraham Martinez, who lives on Hamlin Road in Dobson.

The case is listed as undergoing further investigation.

• An incident involving concealment of merchandise, identified as Bud Light beer, occurred on Feb. 2 at the Quality Mart store on Holly Springs Road, perpetrated by an unknown suspect. The beer was listed as recovered.

• A moped was discovered stolen on Feb. 1 at a residence in the 2100 block of North Main Street. The 2004 Yamaha, silver and black in color and valued at $1,000, is owned by Chrystal Thornton Sechrist of Oak Circle. Its license number is MA96216.

• Grand Pup Resort Hotel and Spa on North Main Street was the scene of a theft on Jan. 29, when a Hollister coat, tan in color and valued at $140, was stolen from the downtown business by an unknown party.

• A coin-operated machine was broken into on Jan. 28 at the Red Barn laundromat on Worth Street, which occurred after an unknown male and unknown female suspect entered the business. The former broke the lock on the device and took an unspecified sum of money from inside.