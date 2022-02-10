Local read-in promotes power of words

Masks were required for those attending an African-American Read-In at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, but that didn’t stop the flow of words recited by participants from a variety of noteworthy written works.
The annual gathering, now in its 12th year here, was part of an international observance to highlight books, poems and other writings of African-Americans as part of Black History Month.
Participants of the local edition Wednesday afternoon in a conference room of the museum were asked to bring along such works and be prepared to read excerpts from their selections. The read-in was spearheaded by a local group called the Plaid Cloth Literary Society, with those just wanting to listen also welcome.
Among the diverse volumes on display were “The Bluest Eye,” the first novel by Toni Morrison which tells the tragic tale of Pecola Breedlove, an African-American girl from an abusive home.
Meanwhile, Linda Taylor came equipped with a copy of “Devil in a Blue Dress” by Walter Mosley, a hardboiled mystery novel considered an important contribution to African-American and ethnic detective fiction.
Another, more-recent work that made its way to the table for Wednesday afternoon’s read-in was “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” a 2020 book by Eddie S. Glaude Jr.
It covers the life of writer and activist James Baldwin (1924-87) and the theme of racial inequality in the U.S.
Glaude uses ideas from Baldwin to comment on recent issues such as the Black Lives Matter movement, and highlight what he views as historical failed opportunities for America to “begin again.”
Yet Wednesday’s read-in was not limited to books centered on serious, possibly troubling material and lofty topics exploring the human condition. It also featured humorous and/or off-the-beaten-path creations.
This included a selection brought by Emma Jean Tucker of the Plaid Cloth Literary Society entitled “Crowns – Portraits of Black Women in Church Hats” by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry.
It highlights a tradition among African-American women of wearing hats to worship services, which can include the simple to the outlandish. The book contains photos of 30 women keeping the Sabbath holy in exquisite style, a study of the merger between fashion and faith.
“Listen, don’t ever touch my hat — admire it from a distance,” was one passage of that book read by Tucker.
Then there was “The Sweet and Sour Animal Book,” by Langston Hughes, another lighthearted edition including 26 different short poems encompassing the alphabet and animal world geared toward children.
It reflects one of the goals of the African-American Read-In, promoting literacy, including through an appreciation of works by such authors.
The local read-in is part of an effort endorsed by the International Reading Association and the National Council of Teachers of English.
Leading up to Wednesday’s event in Mount Airy, more than a million readers — nationally and internationally — had gathered annually to participate in the read-in at various venues since 1990.
