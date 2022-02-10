49-year-old triple murder solved

A jailhouse confession in a Georgia prison, from a father to a son, has led to what authorities believe is the conclusion of a 49-year-old murder case involving a former Mount Airy family.
Bruce Durham, 51, Virginia Church Durham, 46, and Bobby Joe Durham, 19, were all found dead in their home in Watauga County on Feb. 3, 1972. They had moved to Watauga in 1969, after having lived in Mount Airy.
According to a Feb. 10 report in the Watauga Democrat, in Mount Airy Bruce Durham operated the Mount Airy Auto Loan and Sales Finance Co. for six years. Prior to that, he was associated with Home Finance Company for 13 years, and had taught a year at Mount Pleasant School Wilkes County. He and his family moved to Boone in 1969 where he purchased Greene Buick-Pontiac Co., which he renamed Modern Buick-Pontiac Company.
Twenty-seven months later, during a cold and blustery snowstorm, relatives found the three of them dead in their home — all with their heads submerged in a bathtub full of water and rope burns around their necks.
It appeared the killers had invaded the home while the family was eating and watching television — there were three soft drinks along with food on the coffee table, and a partially eaten baked chicken on the kitchen table. The house appeared to have been ransacked, according to media reports.
The investigation soon grew cold, and while authorities there continued with the case on and off for decades, no conclusive evidence was ever found.
Until 2019, when Shane Birt, visiting the White County Sheriff’s Office in White County, Georgia, told authorities there a on a visit to his father, Billy Sunday Birt, in a Georgia prison, the elder Birt confessed to the North Carolina killing. He gave scant details, simply saying it was three people they killed in their home during a snowstorm in the North Carolina mountains, according to the Watauga Democrat report.
That information was enough for the White County Sheriff’s Office to contact authorities in western North Carolina, eventually leading Watauga law enforcement to pick up on the probe.
“In May 2019, we received a phone call from the White County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia about information that we recognized could be very important to the Durham case,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman in a statement released by his office. “We immediately began to investigate the new leads, and conducted in-person interviews with Billy Wayne Davis in September 2019, October 2020 and August 2021. It was these interviews that ultimately helped us determine who was responsible through the corroboration of evidence. We are confident that we now know who committed these crimes.”
Those committing the crimes, according to the sheriff’s office, were Davis, Billy Sunday Birt, Bobby Gene Gaddis and Charles David Reed. Eighty-one-year-old Davis, serving a life sentence in an Augusta, Georgia prison, is the only surviving member of the group, all of whom authorities say were affiliated with a group known as The Dixie Mafia.
The four were implicated in a number of other violent crimes across the South, eventually landing all of them in prison.
Watauga County investigators said Davis and the other three were engaged in a hired “hit” when killing the Durhams, although no information is available on who hired them to kill the family or why.
“Had (Watauga County) Sheriff Hagaman and his team not taken this tip seriously, this case may never have been solved,” Chris Laws, a special agent in charge for the Northwestern District of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. “Many agencies, law enforcement officials, investigators and agents worked diligently on this case for decades.”
Ginny Durham, Bryce and Virginia Durham’s daughter, released a statement expressing her gratitude for the people who worked for decades on the case.
“I would especially like to thank Len Hagaman, Sheriff of Watauga County, who has been involved from the beginning and was dedicated to a closure for myself and my family; Wade Colvard, SBI Special Agent; Carolynn Johnson, Captain of Investigations for Watauga County Sheriff’s Office; and Charles Whitman, SBI Special Agent, who continued to work on the case, even in retirement,” Ginny Durham said, in part. “I am so grateful for his help and friendship during the difficult years.”