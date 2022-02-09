‘Jeopardy!’ winner has Surry ties

Since the attack on the capitol that tried to stop the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election, investigators have not stopped. Federal law enforcement agencies are at the moment devoting technical resources and personnel to scouring over videos and still images in an attempt to mete out justice from a sad day in America history.

With more than 750 active federal cases and suspects from around the country, some feel the prosecutions from the events of Jan. 6 have been slow in developing. However, there has been significant movement on two cases with local ties.

So far 184, or 22%, of those facing charges from that day have plead guilty. The most common charges are the ones centered around being in and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol itself. As the building was on lockdown, no entry of any kind for any reason was allowed by unauthorized personnel.

The charges ramp up in severity from there: civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; entering and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, to name a few.

A handful of North Carolinians were charged with unlawful entry and nothing else, these charges stem from curfew violations or other offenses in which suspects did not enter the capitol complex. These are not being approached by prosecutors with the same zeal as those who enter into violence with law enforcement or entered the capitol illegally.

So far, only three cases from North Carolina have yielded guilty pleas and the most recent of those against Anthony Scirica of Winston-Salem was only recently decided. When asked by FBI investigators if he wished he had stayed outside the capitol building, he replied, “I don’t know. I’m not really sure. It might make a good story in like 50 years when I’m a grandfather.”

Four charges were filed against him including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building. He plead guilty to demonstrating in a capitol building, the other charges were dismissed. The sentence handed down was for 14 days in jail, with credit for one day served.

Scirica will be spending seven intermittent weekends in jail and pay both a fine and restitution in the amount of $500 each for his role in the attempted overturning of a presidential election. Outcomes such as this have become frustrating to prosecutors, judges, and some everyday citizens.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell of DC District Court has referred from the bench to the Justice Department’s “schizophrenic” approach that is limiting judge’s abilities to hand down the sentences they feel meet the severity of the crimes for what last fall she called the “crime of the century.”

Judge Howell spoke specifically last October at a sentencing hearing on fines such as Scirica owes and repeated her criticism that prosecutors are only asking each misdemeanor rioter to pay a small fee to fix damages, even though millions of dollars were spent on repairs and security in the wake of the insurrection.

That brings the focus closer to home with the case of Virginia “Jenny” Spencer, of Pilot Mountain. Spencer and her husband Christopher are both charged with the most common four charges: entering a restricted space, disorderly conduct in that space, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and demonstrating inside a capitol building.

Allen Orenberg, Spencer’s defense lawyer, argued that his client had no intention of joining in with a mob that day. “She did not suit up for combat. She did not hide her face. She was not armed, and she committed no violent actions. She did not destroy anything. Jenny Spencer’s only desire was to participate in a Democratic process.”

The Spencers went to Washington, D.C. to attend the rally of former President Donald Trump where he repeated claims the election was fraudulently stolen. Orenberg in court papers acknowledged there was no evidence of such a fraud. He went on to say that it is “mindboggling” that the lawyers who brought such “frivolous” lawsuits have not been sanctioned.

He went on to explain that Spencer saw media coverage of the protests after the police killing of George Floyd and that persuaded her that the only way her voice could be heard was through protest. Furthermore, she also felt that she would not face criminal liability if she did participate.

Jenny Spencer entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors and plead guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. Christopher Spencer has an additional charge of “Obstructing of Official Proceeding” and has plead not guilty, he is awaiting trial at this time.

Prosecutors had sought to deliver a hefty sentence to Virginia Spencer for her participation in the Jan. 6 riot, when prosecutors included in their sentencing documents information they had previously withheld, that the Spencers had their 14-year-old son “in tow” with them.

“There are lawful means available to change or challenge actions you disagree with,” U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said before handing down Spencer’s sentence. “But they don’t include a violent insurrection.

“It must have been a traumatic experience to witness this kind of violence. I really hope (your son) is all right,” the judge said in the sentencing decision on Jan. 7. At that time Spencer was sentenced to three months in jail and 36 months of probation.

Orenberg filed a motion on Spencer’s behalf saying the government had overreached on their sentencing. He argued it was not allowable for her to be sentenced to both jail time and then probation for the same crime.

Judge Kollar-Kotelly agreed with Orenberg and issued a new sentence for Virginia Spencer on Jan. 19. Now, she will still be serving three months in jail and face fines, her 36 months of probation have been removed.

The government it seems would rather see jail time rather than none, a sentiment echoed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan at a sentencing hearing last fall, “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government besides sitting at home.

“The country is watching to see what the consequences are for something that has not ever happened in the history of this country before, for actions and crimes that threaten to undermine the rule of law and our democracy.”