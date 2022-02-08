East Surry Teacher of the Year named

February 8, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Matthew Trice, Teacher of the Year at East Surry High School. (Submitted photo)

Matthew Trice, band and cultural arts teacher at East Surry High School, was named Teacher of the Year at at the school.

He also teaches beginning instrumental music, intermediate instrumental music, proficient instrumental music — an honors course, advanced instrumental music, another honors course, and marching band.