Jones Intermediate students doing Paws for a Cause project

David Garcia and Chase Kniskern work on their project.

Fourth and fifth grade AIG students are sponsoring a pet supply drive and 3D printed key chain sale to provide donations to the Surry Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization.

Fifth grade students are making posters to promote this event. Fourth grade students are 3D printing paw and heart-shaped keychains for the Paws for a Cause key chain sale. All proceeds from this service learning project will benefit the animals of the Surry Animal Rescue.