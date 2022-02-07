City teacher earns national board certification

A math teacher at Mount Airy High School became a National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT) in the 2020-2021 school year. Courtney Howlett is one of 399 North Carolina educators who earned the distinction during that school year.
“We are extremely proud of Mrs. Howlett’s dedication to the education profession and her own professional growth,” said Penny Willard, director of innovative programming and NBCT support for the district. “The opportunity to become a National Board Certified Teacher requires individuals to become highly reflective practitioners that are willing to challenge themselves for the betterment of our amazing students. Our district looks forward to supporting additional teachers like Mrs. Howlett as they navigate the National Board Certified journey.”
Howlett graduated from Appalachian State University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in mathematics, secondary education. She has also completed the extensive five-year North Carolina High School Mathematics Master Teacher Fellows Program. She started her career at Mount Airy High School in 2013 and has served as math department chair, professional learning communities facilitator, and the school’s 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year. She teaches Math 1, Math 3, and Pre-Calculus.
Howlett joined 2,072 other teachers across the nation who earned this credential. The United States has 130,630 teachers who have earned, renewed, or maintained their certification this year.
“One of the reasons I wanted to become a teacher was to help students love math as much as I do,” Howlett said. “I knew the task was going to be a challenge because not everyone will buy into the whole ‘I love math’ thing…but if I could get them to buy into me and who I am then maybe I could get them to enjoy it a little.
“Part of being an educator is constantly seeking ways to better your teaching practices and who you are, which is exactly what National Boards does. This process required me to reflect not only on who I was as a teacher, but also how I wanted to impact my students. I had to slow down and realize that all students learn differently and what works for one kid may not work for the next. Teaching is more than just a job. I love what I do and I love my students, so pursuing National Boards made sense to me. If I ask my students to be the best they can be, then I should try and do the same. I am so excited and honored to receive such a certification.
“What a time to be a teacher,” said Peggy Brookins, president and CEO of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. “Even with the pandemic and other challenges, all Americans should pause to celebrate the 2,073 new National Board Certified Teachers. They put their teaching to the test, voluntarily challenging themselves, reflecting on their practice and confirming that they are teaching to the highest standards.”