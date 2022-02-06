Insteel has record first quarter

MOUNT AIRY – Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) reported record net earnings for the first quarter of its fiscal year, with those earnings nearly three times higher than the same quarter a year ago.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Insteel experienced record quarterly revenue of $178.5 million and net earnings of $23.1 million, or $1.18 per share, compared to $8.1 million, or 42 cents per share, from the first quarter a year ago. Net sales increased 49.2% and earnings per share increased 181%.
The firm also paid a special cash dividend totaling $38.8 million, or $2 per share, on Dec. 17 in addition to its regular quarterly cash dividend of 3 cents per share, and ended the quarter debt-free with $63 million of cash and no borrowings outstanding on its $100 million revolving credit facility.
“Our outlook for 2022 remains optimistic. Private and public non-residential construction markets are robust today and key leading market indicators are signaling sustained growth,” said H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and CEO. “In addition, we expect the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to stimulate demand for our products beginning during the latter part of 2022 and gaining momentum during 2023 – 2025.”
“Despite the favorable demand outlook, inadequate availability of domestic hot rolled steel wire rod and persistent labor challenges, both of which were highlighted in recent quarterly reports, are expected to continue impacting our operations during the current quarter. We turned to the international steel market to supplement domestic supplies of steel wire rod and believe our purchasing plan will fill the gaps that caused plant inefficiencies and customer service difficulties over the last three quarters. Our international sourcing strategy going forward will be influenced by the performance of our domestic suppliers during our second and third quarters.”
“We are pleased to have recently completed agreements in principle with a group of capital equipment suppliers for purchases of nearly $20 million in state-of-the-art technology to expand our capacity, improve quality and reduce the cash cost of production. We are still firming up schedules but expect most of these initiatives to come online during fiscal 2023.”
