Museum to host African-American Read-In

February 6, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Marie Nicholson displays an illustration from a children’s book, “The Patchwork Quilt” by Valerie Flournoy, during a past African-American Read-In at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Shepaille Dobson is seated to the right.

Literature can be defined as written works reflecting excellence or lasting artistic merit, and in that spirit an event is scheduled Wednesday at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History in conjunction with Black History Month.

The annual African-American Read-In, now in its 12th year here, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. that day, with the community invited to participate. One needs only to select works written by an African-American author and be prepared to read a poem or an excerpt from a book.

However, listeners also are welcome at the event sponsored by the downtown museum and spearheaded by members of a local group called the Plaid Cloth Literary Society. It is free and open to the public and will take place in the second-floor conference room of the museum.

Marie Nicholson of Mount Airy, a frequent participant of the read-in, views it as having a dual purpose.

“I see it as encouraging people to read and share books and passages from books,” Nicholson said Friday of the literacy aspect that it promotes which goes in hand with a lifelong appreciation of the written word.

Then there is the special focus on books by or about African-Americans which she believes is also important.

Nicholson was quick to name her favorite work Friday:

“Mine is the one I always read, ‘And Still I Rise’ by Maya Angelou,” she said.

In that poem, Angelou lauds the value of confidence and self-esteem and how it can be used as fuel to overcome most anything in rising to the occasion and letting nothing hold a person back, including skin color.

James Baldwin, Martin Luther King Jr. and Toni Morrison are among others whose writings have been showcased at the event over the years.

Nicholson is not sure if she will be able to attend the African-American Read-In this year due to work obligations.

Similar to other public events, it has been impacted by COVID-19 and the spectre of the disease will continue to loom over Wednesday’s proceedings.

Due to coronavirus regulations, masks will required for those attending, organizers say.

The local African-American Read-In is part of a widespread effort endorsed by the International Reading Association and the National Council of Teachers of English.

Since 1990, more than a million readers, nationally and internationally, have gathered annually to participate in the read-in at various venues.

One of its goals is to make the celebration of African-American literacy a traditional part of Black History Month activities.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.