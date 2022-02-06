Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Beaudry Matthew Blanks, 18, of Surry County to Amber Michelle King, 18, of Surry County.

– John Tyler Massey, 23, of Surry County to Hannah Jolida Walker, 24, of Surry County.

– Michael Todd Atkins Jr., 20, of Surry County to Alexis Breanne Wilson, 19, of Surry County.

– Ethan Howard Wilmoth, 28, of Yadkin County to Kapua Lani Brown, 21, of Yadkin County.

– Timmothy Shane Sharpe, 50, of Haywood to Delana Gaye Shinault, 51, of Surry County.

– Joseph Coy Barr, 23, of Surry County to Courtney Faith Kempa, 18, of Surry County.