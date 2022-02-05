Longtime garden group sprouts success

It began simply with two local women wanting to join a garden club in 1956 — a natural inclination given their interest in plants and flowers — only to learn three existing ones in Mount Airy had no vacancies.
So what did Eleanor Powell-Hines and Katherine Parries do? Well, they started their own group, the Modern Gardeners Garden Club, which is still going strong after taking root 66 years ago — including making its mark with a number of beautification efforts throughout the community.
These involve attractive areas onlookers admire and appreciate, including a mini-garden where North Renfro and North Main streets converge, a pollinator garden near City Hall and holiday decorations at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History and the historic Moore House.
Yet most people probably don’t stop to consider how those attractions came about — which was certainly not because of magic but the planning and literally down-to-earth hard work on the part of Modern Gardeners.
“So often what you do is not recognized,” club President Joy Barlow said Thursday of its efforts during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, while also acknowledging a subdued form of admiration lurking under the surface.
“A lot of times you put the work in, but you don’t realize how much it is appreciated,” Barlow added.
She mentioned as an example the pollinator garden on South Main street in the vicinity of the post office and Municipal Building which was launched several years ago to promote a process that’s important for agriculture.
Club members periodically work there to maintain the garden, which it designed and planted, invariably interacting with passersby who respond positively.
“It’s always amazing the people who come by that are visiting the town, and people who live here, who comment on how lovely it is,” Barlow observed regarding the site boasting such flowers as zinnias and marigolds.
And local government officials also showed Modern Gardeners members how much they are appreciated Thursday when the group received official recognition for its service to the community.
“This club does so much individually and collectively to make our city a better place,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley said during the meeting attended by the bulk of its membership.
Story of growth
Yokeley detailed the history of Modern Gardeners starting with the efforts by Powell-Hines and Parries.
When they weren’t able to join any of the existing groups in 1956, Fanny Jones, the president of one of them — Mountain View Garden Club — did lend a hand.
Jones suggested that the two friends start a new club, which would be sponsored by Mountain View Garden Club.
“Eleanor and Katherine gathered together a group of women in Mount Airy who had an interest in flowers and gardening and thus began the Modern Gardeners Garden Club,” Yokeley read from prepared remarks.
“Over the past 66 years the club has continued with a group of 24 diverse women, young at heart, who love gardening, preserving the environment and contributing to the education of children and adults as well as beautifying our community.”
A former state president and five Master Gardeners are among their ranks, Yokeley mentioned in praising the group that has spearheaded a number of projects:
• Both spring and fall plantings at Main and Renfro at the entrance to the downtown section of North Main Street;
• Maintaining planters on Market and Oak streets and in the new Melva’s Alley;
• Buying and dedicating two yellow benches overlooking the pollinator garden, one honoring Powell-Hines as a charter member and founder of the club and the other, Michella Huff, former city landscape supervisor;
• Providing floral arrangements for the lobby of Northern Regional Hospital;
• Conducting quarterly garden therapy with the exceptional children’s class at Tharrington Primary School;
• Coordinating the yearly planting of a tree on Arbor Day in conjunction with city parks and recreation staff members;
• Participating with two other clubs in a biennial “blooms” tour of local gardens to raise funds for more beautification efforts;
• Assisting Surry County officials with the addition of a Blue Star Memorial at the old county courthouse in Dobson to honor military members and sponsoring another memorial at the state welcome center on Interstate 77;
• Conducting a fall bulb sale to aid other projects.
“This group is a great resource and benefit to the Parks and Recreation Department’s Grounds Maintenance Division,” was the word Thursday from Darren Lewis, who heads that department. Even though he could not attend the council meeting, Lewis prepared special remarks for the recognition occasion which were read aloud by new City Manager Stan Farmer.
Barlow, the Modern Gardeners president, also applauded that partnership when speaking Thursday, especially with Luke Danley, who took over as landscape supervisor for Huff after she became Surry County’s elections director.
But similar to a rose in full bloom, Thursday was a time for Modern Gardeners to shine.
“They help with many projects and are essential to the beautification efforts in Mount Airy and the downtown area,” the statement by Lewis continued.
Barlow and other club members seemed to soak in all the accolades like water through mulch on a hot day.
“I’m especially touched by the words of Darren Lewis,” she said.
