First Community reports record net income

February 5, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

BLUEFIELD, VA – While 2021 definitely offered its challenges, it was a banner year for First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC).

The bank, in reporting its fourth-quarter and year-end results, experienced a record annual net income of $51.17 million, or $2.94 per common share. Although fourth quarter income — $10.56 million, or 62 cents per share — was down slightly, the bank declared a 27-cent dividend, which is 8% higher than the same dividend from a year ago. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on Feb. 11 and is expected to be paid on or about Feb. 25. This marks the. 37th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Annual net income stood at $51.17 million, an increase of $15.24 million over 2020 and represents a 45.54% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to 2020.

“A reversal of $8.47 million in the allowance for credit losses in 2021 accounts for a large portion of the increase in net income,” the bank said in releasing the information. “The decreases in credit loss provisioning are primarily due to significantly improved economic forecasts and GDP growth in the current year, as well as strong credit quality metrics, versus prior year provisioning driven by the pandemic.”

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $995,000 to $10.56 million compared to the same quarter of 2020. “The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in net interest income of $2.49 million, or 8.97%, due to the current historically low interest rate environment, as well as a $1.67 million decrease in accretion on acquired loans,” the bank said.

First Community Bankshares Inc. is a financial holding company providing banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 49 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee including Mount Airy.

For more information on the bank, or additional details of the company’s year-end financial report, visit https://www.firstcommunitybank.com/