Fresh food, fresh approaches

The Surry County Farmers Market in Dobson held its ribbon cutting in late 2019 to be ready for the 2020 season. The Dobson market will open this year June 7.
NC Choices, an initiative of the Center for Environmental Farming Systems and NC Cooperative Extension, worked closely with their state partners to provide technical assistance in order to expand slaughter capacity and better service independent farmers across the state as part of IMPEC.
Center for Environmental Farming Systems
If winter has already seemed too long, then it is permissible to go ahead and think about spring. Currently closed for the season, it is not too early to dream of the thaw and set your gaze on the horizon for the Elkin and Mount Airy farmers markets to reopen in late April.
For a better experience, the public is asked to provide feedback on the Surry County Farmers Markets ahead of their 2022 openings by taking a short ten question survey.
Building a better market
Surry County is fortunate to have choices in farmers markets available at three locations spanning the county that operate on different schedules to allow for more people to attend. From April through November the Surry County Farmers Markets located in Mount Airy and Elkin will be ready to serve. Dobson’s market location has a shorter market season that beginning in June.
These markets provide an option for local buyers to grab fresh fruit, produce, and meat right from the farm and skip the rigmarole of the supermarket. Supply chain problems, meet you match – the tandem of locally grown and locally sold can overcome out of state shipping delays.
To better accommodate the communities that they serve, feedback is being sought from the public on usage of the markets. For those who have taken advantage of one of the farmers markets, the survey is to gauge what works and what does not.
The survey asks about any items people want to see added, probes whether food trucks would be a nice addition, and asks what day and time are best for farmers market shopping.
Conversely, for those who have not taken the farmers market plunge, the survey would like to identify ways in which market officials could encourage new shoppers to come out and shop for fresh, local commodities.
Perhaps the prospect of seeing a food truck to grab a bite would be the inducement needed, or maybe hectic family scheduling means a weeknight farmers market option may need to be considered. This is the purpose of polling the public on preferences.
COVID created opportunities
“The COVID pandemic showed us vulnerabilities in the food supply chain and the need for local products to meet consumer demand,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in describing a new grant program last year.
“During the pandemic, consumers experienced limits on meats as shopping transitioned mainly to grocery stores and farmers markets with restaurants closed or limited. This program is designed to increase the meat processing capacity in the state for smaller processors to help ensure a stable supply of fresh, locally grown and processed meats.”
The state began the aptly named Increasing Meat Production, Efficiency and Capacity (IMPEC) grant program which is aimed at independent meat and seafood processing facilities. Benefits will be seen by the producers, processors, and consumers by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of top-quality North Carolina meat products.
“We have seen the shortage in the grocery stores,” Troxler said at the Council of State meeting on Tuesday. “The idea is to increase efficiency so farmers can sell directly to the public.”
Processors reported that after the pandemic started the were overwhelmed with new demand. By providing federal and state funds to local processors the goal has been to decrease the lag times to get livestock processed closer to the farms from which they came.
“We have been hugely successful in the first three parts of the program, increasing processing facility participants by 40%. We are going to do another round of $17 million. It’s vital to the food supply for North Carolinians.”
He also thanked North Carolinians during a Southern Farm Network interview for purchasing foods grown and processed in-state, “You are providing a much-needed boost to the ag economy and helping our farm families during these trying times. I know you are getting high quality products. Farmers and agribusinesses appreciate your support.”
When the markets reopen and vendors return, they look forward to serving the community, but also supporting one another in a small-town synergy. “Supporting small business is important to me and being a part of the farmers market helps to do just that,” said Angie Hemmings of Pipers Gap Soap Works.
“I use beeswax in my lip balms from one of the local vendors and lard from another vendor in some of my soap. The farmers market is all about supporting local small businesses.”
The survey can be found at:
https://surry.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/01/farmers-market-vendors-seeking-feedback/