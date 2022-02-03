City taking aim at Koozies building

Mount Airy officials are said to be setting their sights on a problem structure at 455 Franklin St., commonly known as the Koozies building.
At one time that site was part of the then-thriving Quality Mills manufacturing operation, but after it and other local textile companies closed in the wake of NAFTA, the building eventually housed a private club known as Koozies.
That club closed more than a decade ago and the structure has been sitting vacant in recent years. Around 2015, it became the poster child for what a now-defunct city redevelopment committee labeled as a blighted area occupying parts of Franklin Street along with Pine and South streets nearby.
The former Koozies building was thrust into the public eye again in late November when a fire broke out there which was caused by a homeless man, reportedly one of multiple persons who had taken up residence there.
That individual was charged with breaking and entering. He had been occupying a portion of the structure fronting West Pine Street located diagonally across that roadway from Mill Creek General Store.
November’s blaze caused minimal damage, but prompted concern by city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter about further potential problems with the unoccupied and deteriorating structure.
“I made a recommendation that it be torn down as soon as possible due to the public safety hazards,” Poindexter said Thursday afternoon when discussing the situation after a Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting at City Hall, where the Koozies topic arose.
It was not on the agenda for the meeting, but reportedly was to be discussed by officials during a closed session after the regular part of the meeting concluded.
This was to include an update on where the situation with Koozies stands at the moment. No specific action was expected to be taken after the property matter discussion behind closed doors.
The fire chief, who was not part of that discussion, said outside the meeting area that the biggest concern he has about the building is vagrants occupying it as was the case with the fire in November.
It is not secured, Poindexter said. “It’s not being taken care of,” he added regarding the upkeep and maintenance of the structure.
One problem concerns the fact that the property is now owned by an out-of-town entity, National Decon Holdings, LLC, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, according to Surry County tax records.
It was divided into suites by the holding company, which has publicly announced no plans to improve its condition.
Local officials faced a similar situation about five years ago after the Mayberry Mall shopping center had fallen into a severe state of disrepair.
The mall was then owned by a businessman in New York state who neglected its upkeep, posing hazards to public safety which threatened the future of the shopping center.
Officials said then that if the owner failed to take action to correct those problems as requested, state statutes would require the city government to abate the structural issues on its own— including having the mall torn down.
The costs of that were to have been recouped through the filing of a lien against the owner, which would require the debt to be settled before the property changed hands.
A firm in South Carolina bought the mall before any of that transpired and made major improvements to the facility.
