PIlot Mountain students make Chick-Fil-a art

February 2, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Ashley Collins shows off a Chick-fil-A treat.

<p>Zyrihanna Hickman seems to like the Chick-Fil-A colors.</p>

<p>Gracie Sechrist shows off an old standard — the Chick-Fil-A sandwich.</p>

<p>Issac Ruiz Angel’s work.</p>

<p>Kiyah Penn’s piece.</p>

<p>Logan Harrell’s work.</p>

<p>Ronin Hayworth created the Chick-Fil-A cow.</p>

<p>Zane Elliott was thinking of a milk shake.</p>

<p>Everett Spainhour’s work.</p>

<p>Angel Olalde’s piece.</p>

<p>Avery Macdonald art.</p>

Jesse Whitaker drew a cold treat.

<p>Kyndall Richardson’s work.</p>

<p>Presley Hiatt’s art.</p>

<p>Sara Goins’ drawing.</p>

Pilot Mountain Middle School’s seventh grade students recently combined a love of art and food.

The students did so by creating “some beautiful and delicious-looking Chick-fil-a art,” school officials said in announcing the project. “They really enjoyed this project and took a lot of time creating their masterpieces.”