Key promotions occur at Nester Hosiery

Nester Hosiery has announced multiple promotions aimed at strengthening operations of the Mount Airy-based manufacturer that is a leading U.S. maker of performance merino wool socks and the parent company of the Farm to Feet sock brand.
The moves were made in support of Nester Hosiery’s branded and licensed business units.
This included Chris Nitzsche being named general manager of licenses and Matt Brucker as general manager of brands, including Farm to Feet.
Anna Draughn was promoted to the position of director of merchandising, wherein she will focus on all Nester brands including Farm to Feet and licensed brands Ariat, Keen and Woolrich.
“Chris and Matt have been involved in almost every sector of the Nester business and by focusing their efforts on these business units we will further drive growth and improve the service we provide to our partners,” Chris Bevin, Nester Hosiery’s senior vice president of brands and licenses, said in a statement.
“To ensure we reach and exceed our goals we are putting dedicated staff and substantial resources (in place),” Bevin added.
Nitzsche joined Nester Hosiery as Farm to Feet vice president of sales in 2017. Brucker was hired in 2019 as vice president of sales focused on Nester’s private-label business.
In their new positions each will be responsible for all aspects of their respective business units.
Draughn joined Nester in 2015 as marketing and sales coordinator and most recently was wholesale merchandise manager.
Earlier this year, Nester Hosiery had announced the appointment of Bevin as its senior vice president of brands and licenses. He previously was president of the Balega sock company.
Nester Hosiery is considered a key manufacturer in the outdoor industry, operating state-of-the-art knitting, finishing and packaging equipment to make premium performance socks for leading outdoor brands and retailers as well as under its own Farm to Feet brand.
Customers tend to value the company’s manufacturing capabilities in producing innovative socks along with its commitment to social and environmental responsibility, according to insiders.
The Farm to Feet brand of wool socks was launched in 2013, featuring an all-American recipe of U.S. materials reflecting an exclusively domestic supply chain, manufacturing operation and workers.