Man accused of sex crime involving minor

February 1, 2022 Thomas Joyce
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Shelton

A Lowgap man was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jacob Grey “Jake” Shelton, 24, of 280 Watershed Road, was confined in the Surry County Jail after being taken into custody by officers in Mount Airy. He is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

The sexual exploitation of a minor charge, which is a felony, had been filed last Thursday through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelton came to the Mount Airy Police Department Monday afternoon to be served with an arrest warrant in the case, with the large secured bond subsequently set by Magistrate Merlin Scales.

An investigation that led to the charge against Shelton originated at his home on Watershed Road in October, Maj. Larry Lowe of the Surry Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, relaying information from the detective who handled the case.

Due to its sensitive nature, no further details were released, including the age of the alleged victim or any specifics regarding the accusation.

“The case is marked as a juvenile (matter) and that’s the reason why we can’t release anything else,” Lowe explained.

Under state law, the offense of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor can be issued against a person who uses, employs, induces, coerces, encourages or facilitates a minor to engage in or assist others to engage in sexual activity.

This can include doing so for the purpose of producing material containing a visual representation depicting that.

The charge also applies to a person who permits a minor under his custody or control to engage in such sexual acts, or who records, photographs, films, develops or duplicates for sale or pecuniary gain material which includes a visual representation of the activity.

A mistake of age is not a defense to a prosecution in such a case, the law states.

Shelton is scheduled to appear in District Court in Dobson next Wednesday.

In January 2019, the Lowgap man was facing three charges of assault on a female, according to previous reports.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.