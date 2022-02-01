New city manager now on the job

February 1, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

New Mount Airy City Manager Stan Farmer looks over some documents with Human Resources Director Susan Jones Monday at the Municipal Building.

Rather than getting a new sheriff in town, which his coming from Texas might suggest, Mount Airy has its latest city manager aboard.

Stan R. Farmer is now on the job to oversee the day-to-day functions of the municipal government. He is taking over for Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis, who has been serving as interim city manager for several months and will return to his regular position full-time.

Farmer’s hiring by Mount Airy was announced on Jan. 6, with a Jan. 31 date set for him to begin work.

He said Monday at City Hall that the first order of business involves simply getting accustomed to the new surroundings.

“Where is the printer — how do you turn on the computer?” Farmer said regarding the usual logistical adjustments faced. “And where are the paperclips and things like that.”

Before coming to Mount Airy, Farmer was city manager in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, for 13.5 years before resigning in October. He earlier held the same job in two North Carolina municipalities, Selma and Lucama.

Along with extensive academic credentials, he served five years with the U.S. Marines Corps, including in Japan.

Farmer’s appointment as city manager in Mount Airy capped a widespread search to find a successor for Barbara Jones, who announced her retirement on Sept. 9 after a 30-year city government career. Jones had been manager since 2010.

The recruitment effort attracted 21 applicants from a number of states, a pool subsequently whittled to five. Farmer became the finalist after a round of interviews and his hiring on Jan. 6 was approved unanimously by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

“Stan came highly recommended and has the credentials to lead our city forward,” said a statement issued at that time on behalf of Mayor Ron Niland and the commissioners.

His hiring around the first of the year was timed to coincide with the start of the city’s annual budget process for 2022-23. The process usually commences at that time and will lead to the adoption in June of the spending plan for the next fiscal year beginning on July 1.

While many budgetary issues await along with the ongoing Spencer’s redevelopment involving former industrial property owned by the municipality, Farmer says for now his goals with the city government are basic in nature. This includes “meeting the people” and making the rounds with department heads.

The new city manager also has said he was looking forward to getting to know folks in town.

His first week on the job will include a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners scheduled Thursday at 2 p.m.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.