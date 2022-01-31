Book Smarts

The Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain will begin its annual Summer Library Program with an outdoor kickoff event to be held on Monday from 3-4:30 p.m.

Themed “Tails and Tales,” the eight-week program will feature an assortment of crafts and activities dealing with a diverse variety of animals. The program will incorporate a limited number of in-person group activities with self-led projects, at-home crafts and virtual read-alongs.

According to Charles Stone Library Program Assistant Diane Palmieri, the diversity of programming has grown from library efforts to continue to serve the community during pandemic–related mandates and restrictions.

“We’re excited that because of some new programs we’ve put in place, we’re able to reach more and more people,” she said. “We’ve been pushed in that direction and it’s a good thing that now more people are taking advantage of what we offer.”

“For some events like the kickoff, we’ll be back in person, seeing smiling faces and continuing to form relationships. But we’ll also be reaching those who are not able to come during normal library hours. We’re better serving our entire community.”

Monday’s kickoff will feature outdoor games and an ice cream treat. Participants will also be able to pick up craft packets for the program’s first week.

Each week will feature a different craft along with needed supplies, a reading log and additional goodies. Crafts will include an ocean life collage, paper chain snakes, dinosaur painting, fabric dog toys, a poster contest, paper bag puppets, a watercolor page and a fly catching frog.

Advance registration is suggested for craft participation in order to allow for preparation of craft kits. Registration can be done at the library, by phone or through the summer library programs link on the library Facebook page. After following the link, go to the crafts page and click on the “register” button.

Activities will be held each week and will include both specific-time activities and those which may be accessed at any time during the week.

Activities in order will include Animal Tracks, allowing children to track animals by finding footprints on library grounds. A Kangaroo Storywalk will feature the book, “How Far Can a Kangaroo Jump?” and will be able to be accessed at anytime during the week of June 12-20. During the following week, a Dragon Hoard Treasure Hunt will feature clues hidden on library grounds and may also be accessed at any time.

On June 28, from 3-4:30 p.m., the Stokes Animal Shelter Adoption Program will host an interactive pet care program, featuring information on pet care as well as the opportunity to meet animals up for adoption.

A Makerspace and Smithsonian exhibit will be on hand July 3-10, featuring information about animal innovation and an exhibit highlighting women inventors.

A Magpie Scavenger Hunt will take place the following week, with contestants searching for the treasures that birds collect hidden on library grounds with a prize for all who complete the hunt.

A program will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. on July 12, hosted by Pilot Mountain State Park Ranger Maggie Miller

“She is new to the state park, and we’re excited to have her with us for this,” Palmieri said.

Another storywalk will take place on July 17-25, this time featuring the book, “Crossings: Extraordinary Structures for Extraordinary Animals,” by Katy S. Duffield. The storywalk may be accessed at any time during the week.

Activities will conclude with a 3-4:30 p.m. program entitled EcoExplore Entomology, hosted by Kelsey, a scientist from the Greensboro Science Center who will invite all to learn more about the world of bugs.

Throughout the program, participants will also be invited to return to the summer library programs web site for a virtual read-aloud of picture books related to each week’s program.

Additional information on the program and all activities can also be found at the site.