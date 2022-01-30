3 Surry students to represent SYEMC in summer programs

DOBSON — Three Surry County rising seniors will be representing Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation as delegates in two youth programs this summer.
Kaesi Blythe of Mount Airy, Surry Central High School, and Jay Mitchell of Pilot Mountain, Surry Early College High School, have been chosen as SYEMC delegates for the N.C. Youth Tour trip to Washington, D.C. In addition to this trip, they also will be eligible for a $500 renewable college scholarship to the school of their choice.
Applicants had to complete an application which consisted of character questions, an essay question about the Cooperative Business Model and an oral presentation of the essay. Applications were reviewed and voted on anonymously by a variety of employees.
Kaesi and Jay made oral presentations of their essays during a Zoom judging event attended by SYEMC employees and three judges — Paul Mott, government affairs specialist for North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives; Emily Nail, executive director of the Cooperative Council of North Carolina; and Travis Frye, program and events director for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. They both made strong impressive presentations, and we are honored they will be representing SYEMC on this trip.
During their trip, they will attend a leadership conference, tour national museums and sites, meet their elected officials at the U.S. Capitol and make new friends from across the country. They will have the chance to exchange pins with each of the other delegates from different states, with the goal of trying to get as many different pins as possible.
They also will be eligible to apply for scholarships awarded through the N.C. Electric Cooperatives.
Jordan Leos of Dobson, a student at Surry Early College High School, was the runner up in the NC Youth Tour program. He will be attending Cooperative Council of NC’s Leadership Camp this summer at Camp Monroe in Laurel Hill.
The camp features interactive workshops and presentations, outdoor recreation, leadership development, team building activities and small group sessions with an emphasis on how cooperatives operate. They will make lasting friendships with students from across the state.
Students will learn what cooperatives are all about and how they operate. They will have a chance to form their own T-shirt cooperative, including an election of a board of directors and manager. By attending this camp, they are eligible to apply for the Jim Graham $1,000 college scholarship, which they can apply for their senior year of high school.
For any students who would be interested in participating in one of these trips, eligible to students their junior year of high school, visit the company’s website at syemc.com.