Realtor of Year named, officers installed

January 30, 2022 John Peters II News 0

The 2022 executive board members for the Surry Regional Association of Realtors were installed during the group’s annual meeting in December. Pictured from left are Director Steve Yokeley, State Director Bobbie Collins, Director Eric Hodges, Treasurer Maggie Cockerham, Vice President Stephanie Montgomery and Secretary Dana Whitaker. Not pictured is Brenna Pearl Ocampo who is serving as the 2022 president. (Submitted photo)

<p>Realtor of the Year Dana Whitaker of Rogers Realty and Auction with Tonda Phillips and Amanda Matczak posing for a photo after presenting her with the award. (Submitted photo)</p>

The Surry Regional Association of Realtors met on Dec. 17 for the group’s annual Christmas celebration. The event was held at the new venue in Mount Airy, The Vintage Oak Estate. Members were treated to dinner catered by 13 Bones and enjoyed music from DJ Blanton Youell.

During the event the 2021 Realtor of the Year award was presented to Dana Whitaker of Rogers Realty and Auction. The award was voted on by member Realtors.

Also during the event, the 2022 excutive board members were sworn in. Steve Yokeley and Eric Hodges are directors, Bobbie Collins is state director, Maggie Cockerham is treasurer, Stephanie Montgomery is vice president, Brenna Pearl Ocampo is president, and Dana Whitaker is secretary.