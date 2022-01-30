Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Abby Lynn Soots, 44, of Surry County to Marley Noel Burton, 36, of Surry County.

– Johnny Lester Soots, 64, of Surry County to Elizabeth Ann Godley, 63, of Surry County.

– Jonathon Rodriguez Tapia, 24, of Surry County to Karla Yanitza Fuentes Perez, 25, of Surry County.

– James Dwayne Creed, 44, of Surry County to Alycia Marie Diaz, 33, of Surry County.

– James Arnold Mason, 23, of Botetourt County, Virginia, to Abigail Mae Yerkes, 23, of Botetourt County.