Police reports

January 27, 2022

• A Mount Airy man is facing trial on motor vehicle-related charges recently filed in Pender County, according to city police reports, including reckless driving/wanton disregard.

Luis Daniel Ortiz Osorno, 21, of 131 Churchill Lane, also is accused of hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and having no operator’s license. City arrest records indicate that the charges originated through a Division of Motor Vehicles enforcement unit in Kenansville on Jan. 13, with no other details listed.

Outstanding warrants in the case were served last Saturday on Osorno at his residence. He was released under a $10,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 17, even though the alleged offenses occurred in Pender.

• John Claude Ayers Jr., 35, listed as homeless, was charged Saturday night with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, a felony, after he was encountered by officers during a welfare check in the area of Lowes Foods on West Independence Boulevard.

Ayers, who is facing an additional violation of possessing drug paraphernalia, was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court this coming Monday.

• Abigail Marie McHone, 27, of 756 McBride Road, was charged Saturday with driving while impaired and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer after police encountered her during a welfare check at 127 Franklin St.

McHone is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 14.