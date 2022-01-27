Fatal accident occurs on U.S. 52

Traffic rerouted near state park

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

PILOT MOUNTAIN — An accident on U.S. 52 Thursday afternoon resulted in one confirmed fatality, according to a local emergency official.

It occurred at 4:10 p.m. along the southbound portion of the highway in the vicinity of Pilot Mountain State Park, where an unusual type of collision unfolded.

“The only thing we’ve got for sure right now is a car hauler (involved),” said Eric Southern, Surry County’s director of emergency services said shortly before 5 p.m.

A car, possibly a race car, being transported on that truck apparently fell off “and another vehicle struck it,” Southern added.

The person killed apparently was either the driver or a passenger in that vehicle, but details of the mishap were still being unraveled at last report. Injuries were reported to multiple persons.

Southern said the severity of the accident was resulting in the shutdown of U.S. 52 by public safety personnel at the scene.

This was requiring traffic on the highway to be temporarily diverted onto Key Street from the Pilot Mountain exit of U.S. 52 there. Traffic was reported to be stalled on the highway since the crash.

No other information was immediately available from the N.C. Highway Patrol late Thursday afternoon.

