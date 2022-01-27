Fatal accident occurs on U.S. 52

Local businessman, educational benefactor and southern gentleman Charlie Shelton passed away over the weekend, he was 86.

Shelton had retired to the Charlotte area, and he was living at the Southminster retirement community in Charlotte. His daughter Mandy Houser, and son, Chip Shelton, confirmed to the Charlotte Observer their father had fought a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

A name that may now be most recognized with Shelton Vineyards, Charlie and younger brother Ed Shelton took the lessons learned from their upbringing in these parts out into the business world. The impact Charlie Shelton had on this area is great, and he left an impression on those he met.

“Charlie’s message would be the example he set in life,” Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris said in remembrance of Shelton. “That anyone even from humble origins can achieve great success in life if they work hard, persevere, and seek out the great opportunities this country provides.”

The brothers Shelton worked in construction together after both realized separately that college was not the path that was meant for them. After planting cabbage for cash at age 12, and three acres of tobacco at 15 Charlie was not scared of working with his hands. After graduating from the Franklin School, “my dad told me I needed to go to college,” Charlie said in a profile piece for North Carolina Citizens for Business and Industry in 2004.

Charlie was already enrolled at NC State to study textile engineering when his father Reid got him a summer job at the Mount Airy Knitting Mill that changed the trajectory of his life. He recounted in 2004, “I pushed cloth boxes in the mill the whole summer,”

“The windows were painted blue and I couldn’t see the sun. I decided right then and there that I didn’t want to be in textiles in any way.” After a drive to Raleigh to get back the deposit from State, that was the end of textiles. He asked Reid for a loan of $5,000 – what Charlie said school would have cost – to build his own home and make his own way.

His enterprising spirit saw its flare up in 1958 when Charlie started Blue Ridge Enterprises, his first business venture with former classmate Dee Meadows. Late in 1962 Charlie and Ed went in business together for the first time, forming Fortis Enterprises. “Fortis” means strength in Latin, and it was Ed’s wife Dotti who suggested it and the name carries on to this day.

They built homes one at a time as money allowed, and they scrapped and saved wherever possible to keep costs down. Betty Baker, Fortis’ first bookkeeper recalls Charlie telling her to turn the adding machine tape over to use the reverse side. The Sheltons streamlined the process of home building by using pre-cut framing lumber. Every major piece was pre-cut, lowering waste, and raising efficiency and Fortis profits soared.

Selling Fortis, Charlie and Ed were able to retain management and retain the Fortis company name in 1971. After a loss of confidence with the new ownership group, Charlie exited the company in 1977 knowing Ed would follow soon thereafter – which he did. The town of King was a major winner from the brothers exit from Fortis and the company’s later sale. The brothers donated more than a half million dollars in profits to projects benefitting King and King Elementary School.

After Fortis, the last company they founded was Shelco Inc. a general construction company which they sold to a group of employees in 2003 after having relinquished managerial control years earlier. Ed, also featured in the 2004 NCCBI profile, said of their decision to sell to their employees instead of selling for profit, “We’ve got about 250 employees who have worked hard for us and helped make this company, so they should have some fun with it like we did.”

Never one to rest, Charlie had spotted something that interested him as their Shelco time was ending, an old dairy farm in Surry County. “I paid $1,600 an acre” Charlie reminisced during his profile interview. “Three days later, I told Ed about it. At the time I just wanted a piece of land to get out and walk around on once in a while. We gave the use of the land to the local farm community for hay.

“Then one day I told Ed that I’d like to try a little bit of vineyard up there on the property. He said he didn’t want to have anything to do with it, so I decided that I’d fool around with about 20 acres. Then he tells me that if I want to do 50 acres and build a pretty entrance, he might be interested.”

What was to follow is now the stuff of textbooks and state board of tourism brochures. Charlie and Ed were responsible for petitioning the federal government for American Viticultural Area recognition for North Carolina’s first AVA, The Yadkin Valley, which was approved in 2003.

The significance of this recognition cannot be overstated when it comes to credibility in the wine market. The Yadkin Valley now has more than 40 wineries according to NCWine.org. Signage along North Carolina highways pointing out the wineries are there thanks to the Sheltons as well.

To facilitate the vineyard, and to create the homegrown talent that would be needed to run a successful winery, they made generous contributions to Surry Community College and underwrote for the enology program in its infancy.

“Years ago, when we began thinking about the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, we envisioned graduates from the program at Surry Community College working in the local community to help it grow and prosper,” Shelton said in article published by YadkinValleyNC.com in 2018.

Shelton Vineyards’ current winemaker Ethan Brown is an alum of the Surry Community College program, the desire for homegrown talent has been realized.

Commissioner Harris said he had seen Shelton’s passion up close, “He and his brother Ed always sought to help the young women and men who sought to better themselves through Surry Community College. I saw that firsthand as a trustee on the college board. He gave mightily to this county; the results are visible everywhere and he could care a less as to your socioeconomic status.”

“Charlie was a very thorough person,” his brother Ed said in their profile. “He always tried to do the right thing. He was also pretty determined. If he set his mind on doing something, he made sure it got done.”