Local student chosen as delegate

January 27, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Jay Mitchell

Surry Early College High School student Jay Mitchell has been selected as a Youth Tour Delegate for the Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation.

Jay will travel to Washington, D.C., this summer and spend a week attending leadership conferences, touring national museums, visiting historic sites, and meeting with elected officials. Jay will also receive a $500 annual renewable scholarship to be used toward his higher education.

“Surry Early College is proud of Jay for displaying leadership and presenting his essay to the Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation,” school officials said.

Surry Youth Tour is an annual competition for Surry County students more information can be found at www.ncelectriccooperatives.com.