Pilot VFW post honors students for patriotism

January 26, 2022 Thomas Joyce Community, News 0
Staff Report

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Two students were recognized for patriotic efforts by Pilot Mountain Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 9436 and its auxiliary during their recent monthly meeting.

They included Luke Tedder, Buddy Poppy King, and Riley Arnder, Voice of Democracy winner, who were tapped for those annual honors by the VFW post and auxiliary for 2021-22.

Each student read related essays to the groups’ members during the meeting and received certificates of appreciation and monetary gifts from auxiliary President Margie Nichols and Commander Kem Byrd of the VFW post.

In order to qualify for Buddy Poppy King, Luke also helped distribute Buddy Poppies with auxiliary members during a poppy promotion in Pilot Mountain for three hours in August.

The VFW Buddy Poppy program provides compensation to veterans who assemble the poppies — replicas of vivid red flowers symbolizing the great loss of life during war.

Meanwhile, the Voice of Democracy program of the VFW involves students competing for scholarships and incentives by writing an essay on an annual patriotic theme.

Luke, 12, is a seventh grader at Meadowview Middle School just outside Mount Airy.

The Buddy Poppy King is the son of Ian and Meredith Tedder of Pilot Mountain and the grandson of Bill and Yvonne Tedder of King and Greg and Sherryl Tucker of Pinnacle. Janie Kye of Tobaccoville is his great-grandmother and Luke also has a younger sister, Leah.

His hobbies include fishing, reading, camping, running cross country, baseball and basketball.

Riley, 16, the Voice of Democracy winner, is a 10th grader at Access Books and More in Pilot Mountain. He is the son of Michael and Tammy Davis and grandson of Johnny and Rhonda Parker, all of Mount Airy.

Other family members include a younger sister, Madison; an older stepsister, Alishia; and an older brother, Lathan.

Riley counts basketball, listening to music and watching movies among his hobbies.

Officials of the Pilot Mountain VFW and auxiliary say they wish both students much success in the future.