United Fund moving to Moore House

Preparations are underway for the expected winter weather event named Winter Storm Izzy this weekend that is set to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the Southeast. The system will move across the Missouri valley today and is expected to bring heavy snow to the region before setting its sight in this direction.

With the usual caveats given that weather in North Carolina can be a tricky affair to predict, “Confidence continues to increase” that a winter weather event will occur Sunday, according to Erik Taylor of the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia.

“I wish I could offer a real ‘this is what is going to happen’ but as of today, we still do not know except we will be getting some weather of snow and possibly ice,” said Eric Southern, director of Surry County Emergency Management.

The forecast currently calls for the system to have dropped south by Saturday morning where it will be met “with plenty of available cold air” says Meteorologist Domenica Davis.

A massive wet weather event is predicted that will develop Saturday beginning as rain that will continue for much of the day. Snow is predicted in the northern band of that storm system, a line of winter weather that may stretch from the Carolinas to Oklahoma and begin Saturday evening.

Saturday night, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to develop from parts of Georgia into South Carolina, North Carolina and southwestern Virginia. Snow could be seen in heavier amounts in the mountains and higher elevations, where a dusting was already spotted Thursday.

The early morning hours of Sunday are when the snow is expected to begin in earnest and then continue throughout the remainder of the day. Taylor forecast, “The peak is going to be all day Sunday really, afternoon and evening.”

Izzy is predicted to be a fast moving storm that he said should be “ending Monday morning” having delivered a snow total that will vary across the region. Predicted snowfall totals from the National Weather Service will be updated as the storm continues to develop.

Given the amount of time, and the unpredictability of weather systems as they move over the mountains, these are only best guesses based on current forecasts. If you like snow however, it seems like this may be a good weekend for you.

Some models are showing the likelihood of an ice event in areas to the south of Surry County. Ice is a serious concern during winter weather as it is the most frequent cause of power outages, the weight of a tree can increase by 30 times under an ice coating.

One tenth an inch of ice is enough to lose traction on foot or in a car. A half-inch of ice can bring power lines crashing down by adding up to 500 pounds of extra weight.

Eric Southern said his team has its plan in place. “The Emergency Operations Center will be opened with a limited staff beginning Saturday. As the weather certainty increases, we will increase our staff.” He went on to say that “protocols in place like testing and respiratory protection to protect our personnel on-duty” have minimized the impact on staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

“On-duty emergency personnel will remain at the ready when needed but we stress that the public have supplies ready to sustain them for 48-72 hours. Dangerous weather and/or roadways will increase the time it takes us to reach someone.”

City and state teams are preparing for an event that will move from rain to snow, with a threat of ice tossed in just to raise anxiety a touch further. Mount Airy Public Works began its preparations Wednesday adding plow heads onto trucks, and started brining major roads like such as Main Street on Thursday.

“We’re pretreating with all the brine we can and until the precipitation starts. Then it’s a waiting game,” Mount Airy Assistant Public Works Director Lee Wright said. The city is accepting a small risk should the event begin as a heavy rain, but to prevent snow buildup and later ice he says it is a risk worth taking. Wright also points out that the brine solution is inexpensive to mix, so deploying it now as pretreatment is the best offense his crews have.

State Department of Transportation crews have already deployed in some parts of the state to begin prepping surfaces ahead of the storm. In a state released video, drivers are asked to give road brining crews they may encounter space, “Remember, if you cannot see the driver, they cannot see you.”

Gov. Roy Cooper echoed the NCDOT suggestion that drivers need to be prepared for any possibility this weekend. They suggest having gas tanks at least half full because “short commutes can turn into long ones when a storm hits.” It is suggested drivers have a supply kit in the trunk in case the vehicle and passengers get stranded. Include a flashlight, first-aid kit, blanket, shovel, sand, snacks, and drinking water.

Drivers are reminded to come to a complete stop or yield the right of way when approaching an intersection where traffic lights are out. Treating this scenario as a four-way stop will reduce the chance of an accident during a time in which response may be difficult.

“It has already started here,” Donna Pyburn said of the brisk business at the Food Lion in Toast. “People are coming out of the woodwork” in advance of the anticipated storm. One thing that does set off alarm bells in many Carolinians is the threat of winter weather.

With supply chain woes a common complaint across the country at large, she encouraged those who need to grab a loaf of bread and milk at the first whisper of snow to not delay. A veteran of the blizzard of 1978 before the move south she mused, “I’m not fazed at all. I love the winter weather.”

The ten day forecast shows only Sunday to have a high temperature that won’t reach above freezing, and several days with high temperatures in the mid-40s predicted should help melt off any remnants.

In a stroke of good luck, this Monday students in Surry County are scheduled off in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Having those busses off the road Monday morning when slush or black ice may be an issue will eliminate a potentially dangerous ride to school for those students.

“Please check on neighbors especially people who have limited means of travel. Stay home and do not travel if possible.” Southern said.