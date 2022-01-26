First-responder calls dip due to COVID

In conjunction with its primary function of battling blazes, the Mount Airy Fire Department logged fewer first responder calls during 2021 — not because the medical-related emergencies involved declined, but the usual suspect: COVID-19.
“Last year at this time we lost a whole entire shift for a two-week period,” Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said during a city council meeting last Thursday night when presenting an annual report of departmental activities.
Due to fire personnel being under coronavirus quarantine or actually having the disease, Poindexter said a temporary pausing of the first-responder program resulted at times last year.
But he emphasized in follow-up comments on Tuesday that this manpower issue did not compromise the department’s main mission of fire suppression, or prevent its personnel from answering “very urgent” medical calls.
“We did not pause all of it,” Poindexter said Tuesday of times last year when the medical response function was curtailed, after being asked if any serious repercussions stemmed from this.
Fire personnel continued responding to serious cases such as CPR, cardiac and those involving traffic accidents. Also, they were available whenever called to assist the Surry County EMS, for example, in helping to load patients into ambulances.
“But we’re back to answering medical calls fully now,” Poindexter said at the meeting.
The Mount Airy Fire Department expanded its services in December 2010 to include responding to all medical incidents in the city limits except for those at staffed facilities.
Department members answering those calls typically are on the scene several minutes ahead of the Surry County EMS and render vital care during that time which can mean the difference between life and death. This might include restoring pulses or normal breathing.
Before 2010, medical calls had been answered on a limited basis by firefighters since 1997.
The fire chief explained Tuesday that the personnel pause resulting from COVID ensured that sufficient numbers would be available to handle any blaze.
In 2020, Mount Airy firefighters weren’t dispatched to any call where coming into contact with COVID-19 patients was a possibility, per a request from the N.C. Office of Emergency Medical Services aimed at reducing the number of responders being exposed.
Numbers down
Last year’s results reflected a two-year phenomenon.
After logging a record 1,957 fire and emergency medical-related incident responses during 2019 — pre-pandemic — the total dropped to 1,113 in 2020. For 2021, the number was 1,189.
The yearly totals include both critical cases and performing other services such as assisting invalids and handling situations involving alarm system or smoke detector malfunctions.
EMS calls were “way down,” the fire chief said, numbering 664, but still constituting 55% of all calls handled by the department.
Fire-related incidents totaled 525 during 2021, which doesn’t mean there were that many structural blazes. The breakdown includes a significant number of incidents involving malfunctioning or unintentional activations of smoke detectors, alarm systems and sprinklers.
In 43 of the 525 cases, firefighters were dispatched to a scene only to have the calls cancelled en route.
The department was involved in 19 building fires. However, 11 of those occurred outside the city limits but counted by Mount Airy due to a mutual aid pact with neighboring volunteer fire units in which city personnel respond to incidents in their jurisdictions as needed and vice versa.
This netted eight in-city fires, “so we are about where we are normally,” Poindexter said of that number. In 2020, the Mount Airy Fire Department responded to 12 structural fires, up from nine the year before.
Fire losses amounted to $184,650 last year — compared to a pre-incident value of $2.5 million, which Poindexter considers a good ratio.
He also is proud of the department’s average yearly response time of two minutes and 58 seconds.
Poindexter lamented the fact that Mount Airy fire personnel were able to conduct only 15 public education events last year — “which is tremendously down, and of course we all know why.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.