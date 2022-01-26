Last call for bids in county auction

January 26, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

A 1986 International Dump Truck DT466-S1700 is among the items listed in the county surplus items auction. Bids need to be submitted to Rogers Realty and Auction by noon today.

This is the last call for bids in the Surry County surplus items auction being conducted by Rogers Realty and Auction.

The county’s auction has all sorts of office furniture, Nautilus exercise equipment, and used airport signage. Medical exam beds, office sofas, locker bays, a gumball machine, rolls of old coins, restaurant trash cans and an ice cream cooler are all available as well.

On the vehicle and heavy equipment side the county is auctioning off a dump truck, flat beds, industrial size trash compactors, truck scales, as well as a two and half ton military truck.

The Rogers Realty and Auction website offers descriptions of the items and does make note of any known mechanical issues with the power equipment or vehicles. All auction items are sold as-is.

Biding closes today at noon, with one lot closing every two minutes beginning at 12 p.m., these times can be extended if last minute bids arrive.

For the winners of items in the equipment and vehicle group, item removal will be Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 237 Landfill Road, Mount Airy. The only day for assistance with loading will be Thursday, January 27.

Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. will be the pickup time for items in the office and exercise equipment group. Buyers will be notified of pickup addresses and are responsible for all loading and hauling of purchases.

A full list of items is found at: https://www.rogersauctiongroup.com/auctions/detail/bw74622