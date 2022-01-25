Citizens applaud limits on transient housing

City officials have taken steps to address transient housing after residents complained about an unlicensed establishment operating in their midst, but issues remain regarding another form of short-term rentals, Airbnbs.

“I think what we’ve got here is a good start,” Mayor Ron Niland said after last Thursday night’s action by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

The board essentially made it harder for transient rooming establishments to exist in the city, including limiting the number of areas in which they may operate.

It was the presence of just such a facility at 204 W. Church St. which brought a group of residents to the Municipal Building in September to complain about what they perceived as a threat to the general welfare and safety of their neighborhood.

This allegedly included much police activity at the house where persons from far reaches of the country were said to be renting rooms by the month. Another resident of the neighborhood echoed similar concerns during a December council meeting.

“They also came and spoke to the Planning Board,” city Planning Director Andy Goodall said Thursday when outlining the events leading to the commissioners’ vote that tightens regulations.

The neighborhood opposition — containing an undercurrent of wanting to prevent the same situation from occurring elsewhere in town — led to proposed municipal ordinance changes by the Planning Board, an advisory group to the commissioners, which the latter approved unanimously.

New rules

One key change involves removing the term boarding/rooming house from the books and replacing it with rooming house alone — while also differentiating between transient and non-transient establishments.

Transient facilities are now permitted only in R-4 (Office-Residential) zones with a special-use permit, based on city government documents, with greater leeway in place for the non-transient variety.

A transient rooming house is defined as any single dwelling unit containing no more than five guest rooms and limited to that number of people where rent is paid, with transient specified as staying less than 30 days. Non-transient is defined as more than 30 days.

Wording that has allowed boarding/rooming houses in the R-20 (Single-Family Residential), R-6 (General Residential) and R-4 (Office-Residential) zoning districts was stricken for purposes of the amendment package.

The unlicensed facility on West Church Street was in an R-6 neighborhood, with Goodall earlier reporting that the owner decided not to pursue a permit because of strict building codes governing such establishments.

Under the revised ordinance, facilities must meet city minimum housing and state building codes before a certificate to operate is issued.

The changes also call for a house to be overseen by a resident manager, who Goodall said can be the owner.

One parking space is required for each guest room and one for the manager, located at the side or rear of the structure.

The planning director said due to the special-use permit status for transient rooming houses which also requires a hearing process, residents of an affected area will have a step up on the proceedings. “The surrounding neighbors will get notice of that,” Goodall explained.

He believes this was one of the issues with the West Church Street case.

Last Thursday’s action came after a public hearing on the proposal, which drew residents from that area.

However, only one spoke, seemingly on behalf of the group, and that was to express gratitude for how the city government handled the matter.

“I want to thank all of you,” Tim Ayers told Mount Airy officials. He had been one of the most-vocal residents to complain about the situation in September.

Mayor Niland thanked Ayers and the other residents for being patient throughout the process.

Board concerns

The changes were accompanied by comments from council members about the implications for other types of housing in the city limits.

Commissioner Steve Yokeley asked how the new ordinance might impact Airbnb, also known as Air B and B, sites, along with shelter facilities.

Airbnb refers to a rental idea that dates to 2007 in San Francisco, where two roommates in need of money loaned out spaces in their apartment to persons attending a design conference because of hotels being overbooked.

They gave their endeavor the name “Air Bed and Breakfast” since guests slept on air mattresses. The concept later expanded to other locations where short-term vacation rentals of cabins, beach houses, unique homes and even boats are offered to travelers.

“Bed and breakfasts have their own category,” Goodall said of local regulations, with the same also true of shelters.

“As of right now we don’t regulate Airbnbs,” the planning director added concerning that specific housing type.

He said it occupies a murky area where circumstances can be difficult to establish, such as a single-family dwelling becoming a two-family dwelling in violation of certain zoning rules.

The mayor acknowledged much “gray area” in this regard.

Commissioner Jon Cawley was quick to comment on potential problems with the lack of Airbnb guidelines from an operator’s standpoint. “At what point do you say, ‘I’m not a boarding house, I’m an Airbnb.’”

Goodall said Mount Airy is awaiting guidance from state officials regarding the relatively new form of accommodation.

But he advises anyone planning to open an Airbnb facility to first check with the Mount Airy Planning Department.

Street closures approved

When is a street not really a street? The answer: when it’s never built in the first place and exists only on paper, but officially remains on the books until finally removed by the commissioners.

That occurred at the meeting with two unopened streets, one located off North Andy Griffith Parkway in the vicinity of Food Lion and the other off East Haymore Street in the middle of town.

Both of the “streets” are less than 1,000 feet long and never were accepted for maintenance by the municipality or N.C. Department of Transportation.

Generally, street-closing requests are initiated to allow neighboring property owners right of way or other access to sites which would not be possible if the street status is in place.

Public hearings also were required for the closings, but only one person spoke during either, Jody Phillips, who had requested the change for the location off East Haymore Street.

“This property has been in my family for generations,” said Phillips, who mentioned that varying lot configurations for residential acreage over the years ended up with a small parcel left over containing the “street,” which serves no purpose.

Rights to the property involved will be split between him and a neighboring landowner, Phillips said.

Local businessman Tom Webb requested the other closure off North Andy Griffith Parkway.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.