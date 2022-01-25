East Surry FBLA students advance

The East Surry High School Future Business Leaders of America team. Several of the members finished first or second in regional competition, now advancing to the state competition. (Submitted photo)

Several East Surry High School students finished first or second in FBLA Regional Competitive Events at Lake Norman High School recently.

Among those are: Citlali Martinez, finished first in Business Communications; Samantha King, second in Introduction to Business Procedures; Liannette Chavez, second in Job Interview; Kimberly Whitaker and Karlee Bryant, first in T-shirt Design Spirit Event.

All of these students will now advance to State Leadership Competition in Greensboro.