County surplus items auction closing Wednesday

January 24, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

A CAT 966 Rubber Tire Loader, item #11, is described as “very used” and with a stuck pedal. As these items are sold as-is, their descriptions hold useful information.

The time is now for final bids to be made in the Surry County surplus items auction. Being conducted by Rogers Realty and Auction, there are lots of items the county no longer has need for that are being made available. For bargain hunters, there may be something here with your name on it.

The items being listed in the county’s auction range from office supplies to heavy duty construction equipment with exercise equipment thrown in for good measure. Due to the ongoing public health calamity, the auction is being conducted online.

The county tries its best to find new homes for equipment that is aging out, or has been replaced. For whatever reason, these items are at the end of one part of their lifecycle and rather than throw them away, the county first looks for another use by a county department. If there is no suitable location, the items are consider surplus inventory and are sold.

Items are listed on the Rogers Realty and Auction website: www.rogersauctiongroup.com/auctions. Bidding will close on Wednesday, January 26. One lot will close every two minutes beginning at 12:00 p.m., so there is still time to get bids in.

There are two general sets of lots; the first has 49 individual lots that contain the power equipment and vehicles. A summary from the Rogers Auction website includes: two International Flat Beds, 1986 Dump Truck, CAT 973 Track Loader, CAT 966 Rubber Tire Loader, UniBridge Truck Scales, Trailers, Military Dump Bed and a 2.5 Ton Military Truck.

Among other items included in the second lot are office furniture, heavy duty nautilus exercise equipment, and medical office equipment. If little Suzy or Johnny has been begging for a used micro-film reader for their birthday, $5 could bring that into your home by the weekend

For the winners of items in the equipment and vehicle group, item removal will be Thursday, January 27 and Friday, January 28, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 237 Landfill Road, Mount Airy. The only day for assistance with loading will be Thursday, January 27.

Thursday, January 27 and Friday, January 28, 1:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m. will be the pickup time for items in the office and exercise equipment group. Buyers will be notified of pickup addresses and are responsible for all loading and hauling of purchases.

Surry County Surplus Auction: https://www.rogersauctiongroup.com/auctions/detail/bw74622