Charlie Shelton remembered for ‘gentlemanly approach’

January 24, 2022 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Charlie (right) and Ed Shelton pose for a photo. Charlie said the biggest challenge was “convincing the people of North Carolina that we can make a good wine.”

Charlie Shelton, one of the founders of Shelton Vineyards in Dobson, has passed away. Details on his passing are not immediately available.

“As someone who has worked with Charlie for over a decade he was a giant of a man and monumental catalyst for positive change in Surry County,” Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris said in praise of the late Shelton.

“His humble origins never left him in his pursuit and love for our community college and making our county and region a better place to live.”

Shelton attended Surry County Schools and was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1953.

Charlie and his brother Ed Shelton worked together in construction and real estate development for the majority of their working careers. The last company they founded was Shelco Inc., a general construction company which they sold to a group of employees in 2004.

The brothers also founded and own The Shelton Companies, a private investment firm based in Charlotte. The Shelton portfolio of companies also includes Fortis Homes, King Sash & Door Company, and Carolinas’ Distribution Services.

The Sheltons were also responsible for petitioning the federal government for American Viticultural Area recognition for North Carolina’s first AVA, The Yadkin Valley that was approved in 2003. Through their work and dedication to their state and community they helped put North Carolina on the map “as one of the top wine producing states in the nation.”

“When we broke ground, there was one other winery in the Yadkin Valley and a total of 12 in North Carolina. Now there are 38 wineries in the region and 120 in the state,” Charlie Shelton told ‘The Land Report’ in 2014. Today, the state claims more than 400 vineyards and 100 wineries.

More than a solid member of the community and a catalyst for change in the county, Charlie Shelton will also be remembered for his manner. Commissioner Harris recalled, “His folksy southern gentlemanly approach to life was an inspiration and example to all.“

More information on Charlie Shelton and remembrances will follow in Wednesday’s edition of the Mount Airy News.