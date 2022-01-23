Police reports

• The U.S. Marshals Service showed up Wednesday at the home of a Mount Airy man wanted on multiple offenses including a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, according to city police reports.

Bud Austin Duncan, 22, of 188 Pilot View St., had failed to appear in court in Forsyth County on a felony probation violation, arrest records state, which Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson said brought the U.S. Marshals Service here. An order for arrest for that matter had been issued on Dec. 21.

Duncan also was wanted by city police on the assault charge, which stems from a Dec. 19 incident in which he allegedly stabbed an acquaintance, Benjamin Thomas Angle, in the back with a knife at Angle’s residence on Banley Street.

That charge was filed the same day against Duncan, who was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $120,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court in Dobson on Monday.

• Michael Ray Golding, 44, of 308 Old Highway 601, was charged with injury to real property Wednesday after police investigated damage at 710 Piedmont Triad West Drive, the address for the CK Technologies manufacturing company where Golding is listed as a employee.

During the investigation, Golding admitted to being on the property and spinning donuts in the grass with a vehicle, police records state, listed as a 1995 Jeep Cherokee. No loss figure was noted. Golding is facing a Feb. 14 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Brandon Joseph Valentino, 32, of 317 Virginia St., was arrested on Jan. 15 in the area of South Main and Cherry streets in reference to a traffic crash involving a 2018 Ford Focus he was operating and charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license and having an open container of alcohol.

Valentino was taken to Northern Regional Hospital for treatment and while there submitted to a blood draw to determine his level of impairment. He is scheduled to be in District Court on March 28.

• The Sheetz convenience store on U.S. 601 was the scene of a theft on Jan. 14, when two packets of “Your Love Anchors My Soul” bracelets — with a total value of $14 — were taken by an apparently known individual, according to police records. The crime was undergoing further investigation at last report.

• A larceny occurred Monday at Circle K on Rockford Street, where a product known as Oil Dri, valued at $31, was stolen from the convenience store by a known individual. No charges have been reported.

• Don L., aka “Corn Bread,” Jones, 34, of Starlite Motel, was arrested as a fugitive from justice after officers investigated a fight at that location on Jan. 12.

Jones’ name was found to have been entered into a national crime database as being wanted in Carroll County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.

He was jailed in Dobson under a $15,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on April 13.