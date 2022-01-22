Church schedules community movie night

Mount Airy Wesleyan Church is hosting a free movie night on Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. The movie, “God’s Not Dead: We the People,” will be showing in the church gymnasium/worship center.

“God’s Not Dead: We the People” is the story of a minister defending himself and a group of Christian homeschooling families after an inspection by a local government official.

The public is invited to view “God’s Not Dead: We the People” at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church. Movie nights are also scheduled for Feb. 25 and March 25. Popcorn, candy, and drinks will be provided. Mount Airy Wesleyan is located at 2063 South Main Street in Mount Airy. For more information, contact Mount Airy Wesleyan Church at 336-786-7250 or via social media.