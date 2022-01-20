Non-profits can apply for city ARP funds

Mount Airy officials are inviting local non-profits to seek a portion of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds designated for the city — although no decision has been made on that assistance or any sum involved.

Aiding non-profit organizations is an allowable use of the funding approved earlier this year in Washington in response to COVID-19, with a total of $350 billion in financial aid designated for all 50 states at the statewide and local levels.

“But we don’t have to,” Mayor Ron Niland said Wednesday of diverting some of Mount Airy’s ARPA share — $3.2 million — toward non-profits, a proposal expected to be officially acted on later this year.

In the meantime, applications are being solicited from local groups which Niland said will aid the city commissioners from an informational standpoint if and when they decide to shift ARPA money to their ranks.

The application form has been posted on the city of Mount Airy website — at https://www.mountairy.org/DocumentCenter/View/2980/ARPA-Non-Profit-Application-Final-01-12-2022-003 — according to Interim City Manager Darren Lewis. He mentioned that other access avenues include Facebook and Twitter.

General operating expenditures of an organization will not be considered for funding, officials say.

The test of time

“I think the application form helps define kind of what we’re looking for,” Niland said of a process geared toward well-established organizations with solid foundations and leadership — along with proven track records of community service.

“We’re looking for applicants that are going to last,” the mayor explained.

At the same time, said Commissioner Marie Wood — who successfully lobbied other council members to launch the application process during their last meeting on Jan. 6 — the city seeks to fund projects that are “meaningful” and will endure for generations.

The three-page application form requires representatives of a non-profit entity to provide detailed information, including its mission statement, organizational purpose and income statements for the past three years.

Applicants further are asked to describe the fiscal oversight/internal controls within their agencies “to minimize opportunities for fraud, waste and mismanagement,” the form states.

A specific project eyed for ARPA funds also must be described in detail, including the need for it and who would benefit, along with its proposed budget.

Applicants are asked to list any groups in Mount Airy which are addressing the need, whether a new or existing program is involved and the level of collaboration with others on the project — with an emphasis on avoiding duplication.

The number of individuals or families to be served also is to be included on the form, among other requirements.

One key focus involves having applicants list measurable outcomes for a proposed project or program, including indicators that would show true success.

Applications must be turned in by March 1 and ones that are incomplete will not be accepted, according to the city’s guidelines.

Completed application forms and related documents can be submitted electronically to dlewis@mountairy.org, by mail to City of Mount Airy, P.O. Box 70, Mount Airy, NC, 27030, or dropped off at City Hall on South Main Street.

Funding decisions

Determinations on whether the municipality actually will use some of its ARPA allocation for non-profits, and how much, are anticipated sometime during the spring — given that some of the money also will be delegated for city government uses.

“It all depends on how much we’ve got after we do our budget,” Commissioner Wood said Wednesday of a process typically concluding in June.

The Treasury Department in Washington released a final rule last week giving state and local recipients of American Rescue Plan Act funding more flexibility in the spending of it, according to information from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Capital expenditures, employee pay, water-sewer and broadband projects are among the permitted uses. The final rule also includes a key change for local governments in small communities allowing the option of allocating up to $10 million of the funds toward revenue losses.

This is said to provide flexibility for broad expenditures without burdensome administrative requirements of earlier versions of the funding program.

Downtown improvements, city employee salaries and upgrading the communications capabilities of the council meeting room in the Municipal Building through a major technology upgrade have been listed as possible uses of the federal dollars locally.

Equipment and building-related expenditures such as for trucks and HVAC upgrades are among major capital needs mentioned.

One non-profit organization already has come forward with a request, which occurred in August after the ARPA funding was announced for Mount Airy.

The Sandy Level Community Council is seeking a $200,000 allocation toward a renovation project at the historic Satterfield house on the corner of North Franklin Road and West Virginia Street.

It was the first house deeded to an African-American in Surry County and supporters now want to establish an events center there as part of a project with a total price tag estimated at $307,520.

“We’ll just see where it ends up,” Niland said of the local implications for American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.