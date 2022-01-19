City and county school scheduling updates for Thursday

January 19, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry County Schools released the following update:

“Due to continued hazardous road conditions across Surry County, Surry County Schools will transition to a remote learning day for students tomorrow, Thursday, January 20.”

Mount Airy City Schools released the following update:

“Due to icy road conditions, students will have a remote learning day on Thursday, January 20.

Kindergarten through second-grade students will need to check Seesaw by 9:00am.

Third through twelfth-grade students will need to check Schoology by 9:00am.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students along with ninth through twelfth-grade students will be required to attend Zoom meetings or Google Meets with their teachers.

Sixth through eighth-grade teachers will hold office hours for middle school students.

In order to be counted present, students must attend the Zoom meetings or Google Meets scheduled. Middle school students will need to complete assignments to be counted present.

All staff will report to their campuses by 9:00am.

And finally, check-ins have been moved to next week for Jones and Mount Airy Middle School students. You will learn more in your principal’s Sunday night phone call.”

Elkin City Schools released the following update:

“January 20th, 2022 ECS will operate on a two hour delay. GLA normal school hours.”