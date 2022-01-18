Commissioners seek public input

A pair of issues went before the Surry County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening in their virtual meeting that require timely input from the public. Due to road conditions that are varying significantly across the county, the meeting was moved to the safety of everyone’s homes away from any black ice.
As the meeting was virtual, the county made notice on their website that the public was welcome to submit any comments for the commissioners on two topics.
The first item has to do with new cell phone tower construction, and the regulations that dictate where they can be placed. The board heard from Marty Needham, the new county planning director, who advised the planning board has accepted a new proposal that was drafted by County Manager Chris Knopf.
Technology has changed, and the regulations need to be updated with the times. Cell towers are now shorter in height and can be placed in a more nimble fashion to best serve the public.
Needham said this policy change will allow “more flexibility in getting (cell phone) towers up, but they will all be reviewed in a per case basis,” Needham said, “so that we can keep our viewsheds open and not see something unsightly from our state parks.”
Viewsheds, as Commissioner Van Tucker helped explain, does not mean the view from your kitchen to Pilot Mountain, rather your view from inside the state park out. Cumberland Knob and the Raven Knob Scout Reservation are also cited as the specific locations this rule change applies to.
Cellular demand has outpaced cellular capacity supply especially in rural areas, but there are solutions available to this problem. “A provider wants to put two cell towers near Pilot Mountain State Park, current language is prohibiting this,” Knopf explained. “The planning board was wise to accept this change.”
Secondly, the Surry Rural Health Center is seeking another grant from the state to grow their operation of off Highway 89. The Rural Health Center is held in high regard among the county commissioners, and they were unanimous in their praise for the efforts of owner Dr. Challie Minton.
The health center is applying for a North Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Health Care Grant in order to make a direct investment of $387,000 into the county via expansion. The county would have to appropriate a 5% local match if the grant is awarded by the state. Commissioner Larry Johnson confirmed the match total would be $5,000.
Todd Tucker of the Surry Count Economic Development Partnership sent comment to the commissioners, “The customer base has grown and the need to expand is evident. I believe that this investment by the county will provide dividends for the county residents.”
Commissioner Mark Marion mentioned to the board in past meetings how the health center keeps growing, seeing more patients and hiring more staff. “Dr. Minton has lived up to his end of the bargain, and he’s brought in some good people from around the state to work there.”
The rural health center applied for and received a grant like this before, and previously the commissioners opted against the matching funds. Commissioner Johnson at the last meeting suggested a change in that Surry County would accept the cost of the matching funds if the grant is awarded.
Commissioner Eddie Harris said he was in full support of the health center and went on to mention the benefit the center provides to the people of southern Virginia. He made objection to the county matching funds only, not the grant application or expansion plans.
The board will review the public comments and vote on both the cell tower language change and the rural health care expansion grant matching funds at their next meeting in February.
Comments may be sent to: wallsn@co.surry.nc.us or webmaster@co.surry.nc.us