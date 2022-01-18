Storm closes schools, more on the way?

From left are Everett, Emerson, Elliott and Emelia Creed showing off the snowman they built. (Submitted by Breanna Creed)
While some areas of Surry County may have seen as much as 6 inches of snow on Sunday, the storm was not nearly as bad as predicted.
But more snow may be on the way.
Forecasts for later in the week vary — the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, said the area may receive little more than an inch or so of snow Thursday and Friday, but other weather forecasting services show as much as 3 more inches of the stuff.
The snow and sleet on Sunday blanketed the area, giving area school children a day or two off from classes this week, and changing operation hours for many businesses and agencies. The storm also caused a number of power outages — Monday even more people lost power because of high winds, with hundreds of customers across Surry County without electricity. As of Tuesday morning, both Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Cooperation and Duke Energy reported no power outages in Surry County, although Duke was still trying to restore electric service to several thousand scattered across the state.
Despite fears the storm would result in significant traffic issues, there were no major wrecks or problems on the highways.
“To say we were blessed would be an understatement,” said First Sgt. J. M. Church of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “The amount of traffic on Sunday was very, very minimal.”
He said there were a few incidents of cars sliding into a ditch, but there were no serious wrecks. The worst incident occurred between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on Monday, when a tractor trailer traveling on Interstate 77 ran off the road near the interchange with I-74. Church said I-77 was blocked for about three hours for the clean-up there, with traffic being rerouted onto I-74.
Church said activity was light on Monday as well.
“Yesterday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” he said Tuesday morning. “A lot of businesses were already closed. That helped a lot.”
On Tuesday, he said interstates 77 and 74, along with U.S. Highway 52, were all clear in Surry County, and major roads such as NC 601 and NC 89 were mostly clear, but secondary roads were still dangerous.
“A lot of the back roads have still not been plowed, and the temperatures are not getting hot enough to melt.”
Because of those treacherous road conditions, both Mount Airy and Surry County schools as well as Millennium Charter Academy were closed Tuesday — the schools had already been scheduled to be closed Monday in observance of MLK Day.
Mount Airy is planning to close Wednesday as well, although neither Millennium nor Surry County had announced a decision by 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
With temperatures predicted to be in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday, much of the remaining snow and ice on roadways might melt, just in time for the next dose of winter weather.
Nick Fillo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, said a cold front will be sweeping through the area Thursday.
“We’ll start out as rain showers as the front moves through,” he said. “By afternoon, we are expecting temperatures to cool down enough where we might see the rain change over to a light snow. We are not expecting very much in the way of accumulation.”
He did say that might change Thursday night.
“It looks like another disturbance develops along the coast, which may keep the precipitation over our area longer.” That, he explained, could mean an extended period of snow from the cold front.
“It does not look like it should be a substantial amount, but we’re still getting a feel for how this will play out.”
Several other weather services, however, are already projecting it to play out with several inches of snow. Weather.com is predicting an inch of snow on Friday, then another 1 to 3 inches that night. Accuweather.com is predicting little on Thursday, but says snow is likely on Friday, with “the potential for a major winter storm.” Wunderground.com is forecasting little to no accumulation on Thursday, but more than 2 inches on Friday.