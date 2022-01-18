Winter weather changes for schools and county services

Surry County Schools are transitioning to a Remote Learning Day on Wednesday, January 19.

<p>Mount Airy City Schools will be closed for students on Wednesday, January 19.</p>

<p>Elkin City Schools have also transitioned to a Remote Instruction day for Wednesday, January 19.</p>

Winter Storm Izzy is still making herself felt in Surry County as the threat of another round of winter weather this coming weekend is still developing.

Surry County Schools released the following statement:

“Due to continued hazardous road conditions across Surry County, Surry County Schools will transition to a remote learning day for students tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19, 2022.”

Mount Airy City Schools released the following statement:

”Due to road conditions, tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 19 we will be closed for students. It will be an optional teacher workday. Staff members will receive an email from their administrator. Stay safe and warm everyone!”

Elkin City Schools released the following statement:

“Wednesday, January 19th will be a remote instruction day for all students.

EHS classes will meet remotely on a regular schedule.

EMS classes will meet following your school’s remote learning schedule. Check the EMS Website.

EES classes will meet according to remote learning plans posted on Class Dojo or sent to parents via email.

GLA classes will meet on a regular schedule.”

Surry County announced that the landfill will operate at normally scheduled hours on Wednesday, January 19. All county convenience centers also will be operating on a normal schedule with the exception of Ararat and Eldora, which will delay their opening until 11 a.m.

The county announced Wednesday morning an additional change, the Shoals Convenience Center will open at 11 a.m. to allow for additional ice melting.