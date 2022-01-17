Winter fun!

Adam and Violet Morgan play in the snow near Kapp’s Mill. (Photo submitted by Jennifer Whealton)
We’re not sure if Adam Morgan is making some type of snow angels or if he just missed his sled, but either way he appears to be having fun. (Photo submitted by Jennifer Whealton)
Travis Frye watches as his daughter, Vera, sleds down a hill. Travis said this is little Vera’s first time playing in snow with her sled. (Photo submitted by Travis Frye)
Nikki Frye poses with her daughter, Vera, Monday morning between sled rides down the hill. (Photo submitted by Travis Frye)
Katie Beck, of Dobson, reports her dog Chevy is enjoying his snow day, even with a little of the white stuff on his nose. (Submitted by Katie Beck)
Father and son Matt and Logan and Monte have fun sledding. (Picture submitted by Leslie Meador)
Matt Monte is trying to convince Bash to sled with him. (Picture submitted by Leslie Meador)
Paxton Noah, 8, is trying to find a good hill to tackle. (Submitted by Rebecca Noah)
Willow Haynes, 9 months old, with her mom Becca getting her first taste of snow. (Submitted by Rebecca Noah)
Landon Wright, 8, and McKenzie Wright, 10, make snow angels. (Submitted by Rusty Wright)
Raylie Iris Atkins of Mount Airy spent some time playing in the snow — sledding and building a snowman. (Submitted by Elisha Atkins)
Here’s the snowman Rylie Iris Atkins built with her family — using her dad’s Franklin Volunteer Fire Department helmet to top off the creation. (Submitted by Elisha Atkins)
Here’s a snowball fight between cousins Lydia, in pink, Ryker to the left, and Angel to the right. (Submitted by Brittney Fulk)
Kaylee and Carson enjoying the snow in Mount Airy. (Submitted by Heather Thomas)
Hadley Garner almost seems to be taking off in flight as she leaps across the snow. (Submitted by Jennifer Garner)
Hadley Garner and her mom, Jennifer Garner, pose for a selfie outside in the snow. (Submitted by Jennifer Garner)
Jaxxon and Boston Chamberlain are ready to go sledding. (Submitted by Courtnie Chamberlain)
From left are Everett, Emerson, Elliott and Emelia Creed showing off the snowman they built. (Submitted by Breanna Creed)
Ella enjoys her first snowball fight. (Submitted by Meagan Boles)
Four-year-old Sadie Childress smiles for the camera while behind her, on the other side of the glass door, snow falls Sunday night. (Submitted by Dana Childress)
Sadie Childress touches the cold glass door while watching snow fall outside. (Photo by Dana Childress)
Brothers Parker, 10, and Lucas, 2, Killion enjoying the snow day.(Submitted by Amanda Killion)
Backjack. who the Haynes family calls their Old Man Mini Horse, strolls in the snow before returning to his barn. “When he is not in his warm stall, he rolls around and licks it,” they said of his play in the snow. (Submitted by Rachel Haynes
Posing for a snowy, chilly photo are, from left, Natalie Lyons, Josh Lyons holding Ellie Lyons, and Maci Lyons. (Submitted by Amber Lyons)
Sisters Mackenzie and Brinsley Willard take a quick break from playing in the snow for a photo. (Submitted by Kelsey Willard)
Brinsley Willard plays with Turbo, the family dog, experiencing his first snow. (Submitted by Kelsey Willard)
Eighteen-month-old Gracelynn gets a kiss from her dog Kane while playing in the snow. (Submitted by Jill Johnson)
Daisy and Sage, whose owner says are the main attraction at Spotted Moon on Main Street, take a break after wrestling around in the snow. (Submitted by Martha Truskolaski)
Adley Claire, 10, with snow loving-dog Montana enjoy playing as the snow falls. (Submitted by Rebecca Noah)
Sunday’s snow and ice may have made life difficult for area EMS crews and those needing to get out for work Monday and Tuesday, but plenty of people — especially local youth — enjoyed the snow.
Surry County and Mount Airy schools were both closed on Tuesday, and officials also announced all non-emergency government offices are closed on Tuesday, as well as the county’s convenience centers will be closed.
