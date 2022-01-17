Wind causing new power outages Monday morning

With a mix of rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain and back again: Izzy was truly a mixed bag that delivered a little something different across the region. The storm that came through produced enough snow and ice to make Monday morning a tough drive, and with cold temperatures there is still an ice threat lingering.
“Road conditions are very hazardous everywhere due to ice, but the secondary roads remain the worst due to snow and ice,” Eric Southern of Surry County Emergency Management reported. “North Carolina Department of Transportation, Highway Patrol and National Guard assets have been working hard to keep the roadways open”
“Thankfully no serious injuries, all vehicle crashes have been property damage only,” Southern said. “County fire departments have been responding to trees down due to ice and wind since yesterday.”
The Surry County Emergency Management team executed its plan and continues to monitor the situation, “Our Emergency Operations Center has been open since Sunday morning early and will remain in operation through Tuesday it looks like.”
When the needs arose, the county team stepped up and did even more for the people of Surry County. “Our off-duty personnel are transporting patients to the Mount Airy Dialysis Center due to YVEDDI being closed today,” Southern said.
The Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc. operates the minibuses seen moving around the area that get people to service they need, so when they do not run there are not options. Not receiving dialysis treatment could be a dangerous thing because without it, toxins can build up in the blood.
The cleanup phase has begun, and at last report, Duke Energy showed there were fewer than 1,300 customers in Surry County still without power at this moment. Power outage numbers are spiking this morning as there were only 134 customers reported at 10 a.m., but 1,261 by 11:30 a.m.
There had been some level of concern after Duke Energy had signaled, they were anticipating a possible total power outage in the range of three quarters of a million customers.
Duke Energy is currently showing a statewide power loss total at this time of 24, 390 customers in North Carolina, and 15,492 customers in South Carolina.
Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Cooperation reported a single power outage in Surry County as of 10 today, and 75 customers without power in Stokes County.
Mount Airy and Surry County schools were off today because of the MLK holiday, no official word yet as to whether they will be open tomorrow.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., issued a Wind Advisory for the area that remains in effect until 10 p.m. Monday. Winds from the west are forecast between 20 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts expected to reach up to 55 mph.
Wind chill temperatures during this time will approach zero, so while there may be no further precipitation today that does not mean an all clear has been sounded.
Accumulated snow may retake flight with winds reaching above 25 miles per hours, any tree limbs weakened by the weather yesterday could still pose a risk of falling on individuals, vehicles, or power lines. “Due to the temperatures and wind today, roads are going to remain hazardous into tomorrow,” Southern said.
The Weather Service advises drivers to use “extreme caution” on the roads today. Gusty winds could create white out conditions on area roadways today.
Eric Southern also recommends stay off the roads and remain at home today. Monitor DriveNC.gov for road conditions.
Use caution when walking outside due to ice covered surfaces.
Report power outages to Duke Energy Carolinas: 1-800-POWERON (1-800-769-3766)
Report power outages to Surry-Yadkin Electric at 1-800-682-5903