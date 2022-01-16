Surry-Yadkin electric firm makes safety video

The crew for J. Martin Productions films as Sheldon Howlett, safety coordinator for Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation, and Kasey Martin, communications specialist for SYEMC, discuss electrical line safety for a new video available to teachers and the public. SYEMC lineman/crew foreman Patrick Frazier also assisted with the video. Wendy Wood | SYEMC

With COVID-19 protocols limiting in-person opportunities for sharing safety information with area students, Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation (SYEMC) enlisted the assistance of J. Martin Productions to produce a safety video that area teachers and the public can access online.

“Utility line safety is important for our younger generation to learn at an early age, as well as a great reminder for our adult community,” said Sheldon Howlett, safety coordinator for SYEMC.

The safety video highlights the dangers of fallen live lines, pad-mount (ground) transformers, overhead line awareness and encourages community members to call 811 before digging. It also educates viewers about the safety gear used by linemen and how to safely exit a vehicle if it is in contact with a live line.

“In creating the video, we wanted to make sure we still had a way to share our safety message with students even if we couldn’t visit schools on site,” said Wendy Wood, manager of communications and community relations for SYEMC. Wood also serves as a member of the Safe Kids Surry County Coalition. “The pandemic greatly limited in-person opportunities, and this video will allow us to reach more people than in-person visits would have allowed.”

Teachers and the public can access the video in two ways — by visiting syemc.com/content/electrical-safety-tips or going to Surry-Yadkin EMC’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmuTnI0XfVc&t=19s.

“We appreciate the opportunity to visit schools and host field trips for safety talks or for educational information about the electric utility industry, and we are doing those again on a limited basis,” Wood said. Teachers interested in those opportunities can reach out to her at 336-356-5259 or wendywood@syemc.com.