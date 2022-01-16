Smiley named vice president of human resources

January 16, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

Christi Smiley

Northern Regional Hospital recently named Christi Smiley as vice president of human resources.

Smiley has served as the hospital’s director of human resources since December 2019 and possesses more than 20 years of human resources and executive leadership experience.

“She has assembled an excellent NRH Human Resources team of professionals and led improvement in overall performance of our Human Resources Department,” said Chris A. Lumsden, president and CEO, who made the announcement earlier this month.

Smiley holds a Bachelor of Communication degree from Salem College with high academic honors and a Master of Business Administration degree from Wake Forest University also with high academic honors.